Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Tracy Chapman's avatar
Tracy Chapman
35m

What an amazing man and life.RIP SIR❤️🙏🏻❤️May you rest in peace and faith as you have lived. Thank you!

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
29mEdited

There are occasionally people of whom you wish they could live forever. Among them are Clarence Thomas, Shelby Steele, and Bob Woodson. Hebrews 11:38: "The world was not worthy of them." Rest in peace, joyful, loving warrior for truth.

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