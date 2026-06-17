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Kim Jarvis's avatar
Kim Jarvis
18h

"...When you say something outside the bounds of what they consider acceptable, you can see them physically recoil. They wince. It’s like you’ve burned them or shocked them with a cattle prod."

Brilliantly put. I recently had a conversation with a friend of over 3 decades. We live quite far apart and so I had not realized just how far down the woke path she had gone until I tried talking to her about the lack of credible evidence of '215 graves' at Kamloops, BC. She truly did recoil.

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
9h

I've been, quite frankly, upset about this phenomenon for a while. The reason this touches me personally will be made quite clear in my essay Silencing Black Violence = Death.

https://dogl.substack.com/p/silencing-black-violence-death?r=eo3qf&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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