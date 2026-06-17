Hi all,

For the past few weeks, I’ve been writing about what has been unfolding in the UK from the death of Henry Novak, the attempted beheading in Belfast, and the deeper sickness behind both. I wanted do a podcast with an insider’s perspective on what is really going on over there, and that search led me back to a writer I’ve been following for a while: Jenny Holland.

Several weeks ago, Jenny published a Substack piece called “How White Guilt Killed Henry Novak.” She cited some of my own writing on the subject. The real credit, as always, belongs to my father, Shelby Steele, whose work on white guilt remains the clearest lens we have for understanding moments like this one.

I wanted to speak with Jenny for a simple reason. She lives in Belfast and within walking distance from where last week’s attempted beheading took place. Her son plays soccer/football on the very fields bordering this street as well as the migrant hotel that soon found itself at the center of the unrest. This isn’t abstract commentary for her. It’s her neighborhood, her community, her country.

I first heard of Jenny several years ago through Jodi Shaw, who is featured in my forthcoming film “White Guilt.” I’ve been reading Jenny’s smart, incisive takes ever since, and today we finally sat down together. The night before she had asked to watch “White Guilt” — we finally finished the last and final cut this past weekend — and I gave her access. It comes up several times in the podcast.

The result is one of the most insightful conversations I’ve had on this subject — covering Henry Novak, the Belfast attack, the woke capture of the Irish Republican movement, the collapse of British policing, and why white guilt has become, in Jenny’s words, the new state religion.

Below are six quotes from our conversation. If you prefer jumping to the video, it’s here:

1. The reversal no one in power wants to say out loud

“Hat tip to the woke zealots here in the UK — systemic racism is in fact real and is in fact happening. It’s just victimizing white people now, specifically white working class British citizens.”

2. White guilt is a spell — and it has to be broken

“White guilt has cast a spell on white people and white policymakers. It functions the same as a magic spell. It’s time to break the spell by using true words and using them very bluntly. When you say something outside the bounds of what they consider acceptable, you can see them physically recoil. They wince. It’s like you’ve burned them or shocked them with a cattle prod.”

3. The police are no longer policing — they’re enforcing ideology

“The British police are riddled with ideologues, or at least they’re training their officers to police ideologically, not to police legally. The primary goal of the police became: don’t be racist, or don’t be seen to be racist. Never put yourself in a position where you can be accused of being racist. So everyone starts covering their ass.”

4. The woke capture of the IRA

“The Irish Republicans — the IRA-affiliated side, who fought British imperialism — have essentially gone woke. Sinn Féin is a hundred percent woke, a hundred percent globalist orientation, and its policy has been basically to embrace open borders. After that stabbing, they came out very fast and said: no, this is not a problem of immigration, this is a problem of far-right racists.”

5. The young know they’re being sold out

“The younger generation aren’t seeing the benefit of the anti-colonial resistance narrative. In fact, they’re really getting it in the rear, to be crude about it. And they know they are. They know that they’re getting fucked, basically. And they’re like: no, we’re not going to endure this — so that you can pontificate in front of a microphone about how great and good you are, and how migrants are welcome. You’re not doing that off our backs. I think there’s more of that sentiment on the ground than has been reported.”

6. The question that has no good answer

“What will convince them that they are wrong? At this point, I think nothing will. We keep voting against it and we keep getting more of it. So how bad is the fight going to be? That’s the only question left. Because people are just people — they’re eventually going to come out and say, no, I want my old neighborhood back.”

You can subscribe to Jenny at JennyHolland.Substack.com and on her YouTube channel, Saving Culture From Itself.

Please share this podcast and leave a comment here and the YouTube channel as well. It helps.

My best,

Eli