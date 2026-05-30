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cat's avatar
cat
3d

So many things about this make no sense.

Isn't the teacher who's teaching this an oppressor? Why does she get a free pass?

And how does aging result in going from oppressed to oppressor? What is the magical age when this supposed transition is made?

Who will make and improve on the "oppressed" children's smart phones? Their sneakers? Will they hire other children to run businesses and factories? If they import their technology, how will they ensure that only other children are the sole inventors and makers of that technology?

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez, Susan B. Anthony, Fred Korematsu, Chief Standing Bear, Harvey Milk, and Ed Roberts would be horrified if they were alive today and read what this San Francisco school district was teaching young children! This is the exact opposite of what they fought for! What these kids are being taught is Marxism. These kids are being brainwashed like kids in the USSR, Red China, East Germany, North Korea, North Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Albania, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan. This like the kind of stuff Stalin or Mao would’ve used to control their followers. This is horrifying! This is why we’ve got to exterminate DEI in its current form from the face of the Earth!

“Adult supremacy” is NOT a thing! The whole idea of power dynamics is a**anine and needs to be abolished! They don’t exist and it helps no one to tell them they are an oppressor or oppressed. It is toxic and unhelpful to tell majority groups their evil and minority groups they are victims that are helpless to help themselves or change their situation. You don’t help blacks, Latinos, Asians, Native Americans, Native Alaskans, Pacific Islanders, Arabs, Women, Jews, gay people, Trans people, and disabled people by teaching them identity politics, victimhood and to brood over historical grievances. You help them by teaching them patriotism and empowerment as well as feeding them a steady diet of the following: Judeo-Christian values, the Protestant work ethic, the nuclear family, the institution of marriage, monogamy, trusting in God rather than government, prioritizing education, staying away from gangs and drugs, self-autonomy, being financially literate, colorblindness, universalism, believing in one’s self, and the values contained within the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount.

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