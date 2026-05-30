Hi all,

Woke is not dead.

The San Francisco Unified School District recently ran a workshop called “Youth as Knowledge Producers: Challenging Adult Supremacy Through Ethnic Studies.”

Yep. “Adult Supremacy.”

This is part of the SFUSD’s ongoing “Liberated Ethnic Studies” project, which has been uncovered and documented by Friends of Lowell. Through it, the district is building an ideological ecosystem that divides the world into “oppressors” and “oppressed,” trains students to see “systems of power and oppression” everywhere, and urges them to develop a “critical consciousness” and resist.

For years, they have been indoctrinating students to see the world in terms of white oppressors and oppressed people of color. Once you accept that frame, everything else follows. In this recent workshop, the adults, or more accurately, the teachers, were cast as the oppressors and students as the oppressed. Since the moral authority belongs to the “oppressed,” anyone who dares to teach, correct, or even disagree is now accused of doing violence.

For decades, we have heard that academic rigor is “Eurocentric” or just plain “white.” The SFUSD documents sink to a new low by calling it “dehumanizing.” That begs the question: what is “humanizing”? Indoctrinating kids in tribal hatred? Letting them wallow in abject ideological ignorance? We have plenty of horrifying historical examples of what happens when tribalism and ignorance are allowed to fester.

So what is the “good” here that the students are allowed to learn? Whatever the lords of ethnic studies declare to be correct. And “correct,” in this upside-down world, means whatever grows the power of the ideology.

But what makes this shift truly alarming is that it is the adult — the person, not the action — who is now being targeted. Once “adult supremacy” is the crime, the fact that you are older, more experienced, and responsible for maintaining standards becomes the offense. The role of adult, and especially the role of teacher, is redefined as abuse.

It’s worth asking who, exactly, is doing the “right kind” of teaching for clearly they have it figured out. This particular workshop was led by Jennifer Sanchez, a UCLA graduate in Chicano Studies

.

These fields of “studies,” from Chicano Studies, African-American Studies to general Ethnic Studies, organize their entire scholarship around victimization, which is their expertise, their bread and butter.

So when we invite these “specialists” into our schools, what do we think will happen? They know victimization and that is what they will teach our students, these young minds that we fondly call “our future.”

This didn’t appear out of nowhere. White guilt opened the door by conditioning many Americans to see the world as white oppressors versus oppressed people of color. And what child wants to be counted among the racist oppressors?

I know this ideology from the inside. I come from multiple heritages and I was supposed to embrace this ideology and see myself as oppressed. But I always refused for the reason that victimhood is a dead end. It doesn’t build anything. It only consumes and destroys. And now they want to build a school system around it.

Once you assert that any power imbalance is inherently oppressive, every hierarchical relationship becomes suspect: parent and child, doctor and patient, above all, teacher and student. The teacher has authority. The student does not. Therefore the teacher is the oppressor, and the student becomes untouchable. The student’s word, as long as it advances the liberation ideology, now carries more weight than the adult’s.

What began as a racial framework has now mutated into a generational framework. And it will only keep mutating. (I do have to note the irony of this happening in San Francisco, the home of the question-all-authority hippies.)

The teacher represents an invaluable aspect of Western civilization, and that is why adult authority is being targeted now. The teacher is the person entrusted to carry the knowledge of that civilization forward and hand it to the next generation.

To destroy that continuum, you first stigmatize the teacher as an oppressor. Then you equate academic rigor and merit with “Eurocentric” values and “white supremacy culture.” Now teaching itself is framed as a white act, an act of domination, no matter who is doing it.

And here’s the part nobody says out loud: the race of the actual human being at the front of the classroom does not matter. A black teacher who demands excellence or a latino teacher who insists on standards, they are not heroes. They are collaborators. They are race traitors enforcing the master’s tools. A few brave teachers will stand their ground; the rest will seek absolution by allying with the “oppressed” students.

San Francisco parents and taxpayers are funding this ideological project that is transforming education to undermine the Western world. The revolution is not waiting in the streets. It is already embedded in the curriculum, in mandatory ethnic studies courses, in trainings that tell educators to see themselves as oppressors and their students as oppressed activists. And it is being delivered by people whose objective is to teach your child that they are a victim and that the people who try to educate them are their enemies.

My best,

Eli