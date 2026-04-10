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Bob Zeidman's avatar
Bob Zeidman
7dEdited

Eli, are you familiar with Tom Jones, one of the leaders of the Cornell takeover? His journey ended up similarly to your dad's. He went to Wall Street, where he became financially successful, and he now writes about the dangers of CRT and DEI. His blog is at https://tomjones69.com/blog.

Also, I'm glad to know you'll be at my alma mater. I've had concerns for years, and started withholding donations, but I do see a real attempt to address diversity of thought including a new course teaching civil disagreement and debate at Cornell.

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Sandra Levy's avatar
Sandra Levy
6d

This return to Cornell is brilliant. I knew Allan Bloom and Walter Berns, two well known professors who fought with the Cornell administration over their wretched response, and ultimately left Cornell. I think they would be more than pleased with your work.

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