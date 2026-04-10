Hi all,

We just finished our first two screenings of White Guilt in Arizona. People came up to me afterward and said a version of the same thing: I finally understand how we got here. At Arizona State University, the students asked further questions about what freedom and courage meant. They also asked how they can move beyond the insidious hold that white guilt has on our society. They left understanding something they didn't before.

Now we’re bringing White Guilt to Cornell University where Professor Randy Wayne has been waiting for this film for over two years. He has fought DEI at Cornell with a courage and consistency that few of his colleagues have been willing to match. It is a genuine honor to bring White Guilt to his institution.

SCREENING: April 16, 5:30 PM, 390 Myron Taylor Hall, Cornell University.

In many ways, the Cornell connection runs deeper — all the way back to the late 1960s.

In April of 1969, armed black students occupied Willard Straight Hall at Cornell University, showing off their rifles and bandoliers to the world. It was one of the more dramatic campus confrontations of the Civil Rights era. That moment shocked America and forced Cornell's administration to capitulate to a list of demands. White guilt, in its rawest and most visceral form, was on display for all to see.

What almost no one knows is that at almost exactly a year before, my father Shelby Steele was leading his own takeover at COE College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He describes in the film how he led thirty students through the door of President Joseph McCabe's office, a lit cigarette in his hand, a list of demands in his pocket. Black professors, black dorms, black cheerleaders, black administrators, black, black. And then something happened that changed his life. As the ashes from his cigarette fell onto McCabe's carpet, he watched the president suppress his anger. The black students’ moral outrage at racism carried greater authority than President McCabe’s outrage at their rudeness. White power was no more. The power had shifted to the black victims. McCabe agreed to every demand, not because he cared about black people, but because he wanted to reclaim his innocence.

That was the moment my father understood white guilt. And that moment, from COE College to Cornell University, is the origin story of everything that has followed. The DEI bureaucracies. The collapsed standards. The institutional capture. The October 7th campus responses. It all flows from that single dynamic: moral authority surrendered, white guilt weaponized, and false innocence purchased at the expense of honest engagement.

It is because of this history that I am excited to bring the film to Cornell. We will have an excellent panel afterward with Jodi Shaw and Paul Rossi, whose stories are featured prominently in the documentary. We will also be joined by William Jacobson, a professor at Cornell who heads Legal Insurrection.

I’ll be honest with you. Not everyone in Arizona loved every moment of White Guilt. There were those who expressed discomfort with the sequences dealing with segregation, the brutality of what blacks endured, including my father. But to ignore that history is to claim a false innocence. One cannot understand the power of white guilt today without understanding what produced it. This phenomenon didn’t come from nowhere. It came from somewhere real and devastating.

What my father has always pushed for, and what this film ultimately argues, is the American way forward. The past happened but now what are we going to do? How do we move beyond the tribalism chaining us to the sins of the past committed by those long dead? How do we move forward and live in freedom, centered around the individual?

It is this issue that divides rooms. And I see this is a sign that the film is working. This is not a white grievance film but an American film.

I had coffee with my friend, John, last Monday and he reminded me of what the comedian Patrice O’Neal said. He wanted fifty people laughing and fifty people horrified. He believed that was more authentic, more alive, more honest than a room where everyone was comfortable at the same time. He wasn’t trying to offend. He was trying to reach something true. And truth, by its nature, doesn’t land the same way for everyone in the room.

White Guilt is built the same way.

My father is not a comfortable figure. He never was. A former black militant who flew to Algiers to visit the exiled Black Panthers, missing Yasser Arafat by mere days, he then spent the rest of his life exposing the ideology he once embraced. He has been canceled, dismissed and attacked for decades for saying things that are now impossible to deny. Nearly everything he predicted has come true. And yet the discomfort remains because, as my father says in the film, white guilt has inverted good and evil so completely that truth feels, to many people, like an attack.

If you are in the area of Cornell University, I hope to see you there.

April 16, 5:30 PM, 390 Myron Taylor Hall, Cornell University.

All my best,

Eli