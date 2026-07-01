Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
3hEdited

The inspiring story of your grandparents immediately reminded me of Invictus by William Ernest Henley:

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
2h

Eli, I had not previously thought about freedom simply in terms of the right to make choices , regardless of how limited they may be. It is both amazing and sad that so many of our fellow citizens have little if any qualms about giving up.that inherent human right. And it is frightening how many seek to ask you and I to give up our human right to make choices in a variety of contexts.

I will choose to honor and celebrate my native land this weekend. Others will choose just the opposite. And while I detest their choice I nonetheless am grateful that we live in a country that affords them that opportunity, and even though they are ungrateful for their freedom and how that freedom came to be.

Happy 4th to you and all who anxiously await your next posting

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Man of Steele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture