Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Lissa's avatar
Lissa
2d

Eli Steele, thank you for being so very clear: we are moving as a society toward tribalism, that is, backward. Even in our most advanced institutions! Like our governments and schools and professions. This is shockingly destructive.

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Dr. Owen Anderson's avatar
Dr. Owen Anderson
2d

As always, you did such a good job! I am very happy that your movie is getting this attention.

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