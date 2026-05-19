Hi all,

There was much debate over my piece on “suicidal empathy” from last Friday:

I received emails from readers sharing their thoughts and I appreciate every one of them. Forgive me if I did not respond due to volume. Debate is one of the bedrock principles that makes this country great. Either your idea wilts or it strengthens. This debate strengthened and deepened my understanding of the white guilt phenomenon. I will likely write and speak more on this debate.

I know I had said we were looking to release White Guilt shortly. However, I had to pull the film about a month ago because my father and I found ways to sharpen the already tight message even more. The pause from the creative process that we had been submerged in for the last three years without break gave us that much needed perspective. All that matters is that the film is even stronger now. And we plan to release in the middle of September.

I believe this film will push many closer to that moment of reckoning, the point where debate gives way to decision. Where we stop asking what went wrong, where we stop betraying our American principles to fear, and start asking what we're willing to do about it. That is ultimately what White Guilt is about. Not just naming the problem, but demanding we face it honestly enough to act. In the film, we see how long my father fought and we need more people to reach that point. This film is for them.

On Sunday morning as the debate continued, I saw this gracious post from Andrew Kolvet who anchors the Charlie Kirk Show:

He then asked me to appear on his show and it was my honor to be invited. It was a great ten minute discussion with him and Blake Neff. I’ve posted two versions:

Below is the version I added captions for those who may have difficulty understanding my deaf accent:

Below is the original YouTube link to the entire show — I didn’t even notice until now that cover has an AI photo of me. We’re in the future now. My segment begins around the 1:35 mark.

I hope you enjoy. And a hearty welcome to all of our new subscribers. We’re glad you’re here.

My best,

Eli