Hi all,

When Natalya Murakhver approached me over three years ago with an idea for a documentary, she posed a question that cut through the noise of the pandemic era: Why did America’s school closures last longer than those of nearly any other nation? As a filmmaker, I’m often asked by newcomers for advice on crafting documentaries, only for most to abandon their projects when they realize how grueling the process is. But Murakhver was undeterred by the complexity and controversy of her subject, and she dove headfirst into this topic.

The result is 15 Days: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures, a film that seeks to challenge the sanitized narrative that “we did the best we could with the information we had.” What Murakhver and team, including my friend and editor, Hawk Jensen, uncovered was a story far more troubling than most anticipated—a tale of ignored science, entrenched interests, and devastating consequences for America’s children, particularly those from minority and low-income communities. It is particularly startling to watch none other than Jane Fonda sit in on zoom calls with top school officials and discuss how to exploit the pandemic to transform the American society to their advantage. At one point, she declares that “Covid is God’s gift to the Left.”

This film features voices from across spectrum: Stanford epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health since April 2025; Dr. Scott Atlas, former Trump White House COVID advisor; former NPR education reporter Anya Kamenetz; USC professor Dr. Morgan Polikoff; author Martin Gurri; tech addiction expert Dr. Nicholas Kardaras; legendary New York City basketball coach Ron Naclerio; and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice.

The film is available this week only on X and has garnered over 300,000 views already. Please check it out before it is taken off and here is the link. Also, let us know what you think of it in the comments. This film which I was honored to advise on is already stirring controversy, which is great — after all, what is the point of doing a documentary if you’re not willing to head straight into controversy?

Have a great weekend,

Eli