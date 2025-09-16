Hi all,

Thank you for all of your emails from the last Substack piece — really appreciated reading your words. This will be another quick write-up — a montage of somewhat interrelated posts from X that I thought you might enjoy.

Common Man

I stumbled across a video of a young, unnamed man who had never heard of Charlie Kirk and yet whose life shifted after the jarring news of the assassination. His raw, unvarnished words carry a clarity that cuts through noise—truth often shines in plain speech. Listening, I thought of how our nation’s elites have scorned men like him. “Bitter clingers to guns or religion.” “Deplorables.” “These poor souls.” These words carry such contempt. Yet this video reveals a deeper truth: one moment of awakening can redefine a man’s path, and that is the true inspiration to be had here. And, as the cliche goes, the suit makes the man:

Ronald Reagan

Before Charlie Kirk, there was Ronald Reagan. I recalled the speech Reagan gave after Martin Luther King's assassination. The year was 1968—two days after King was killed. In his singular voice, Reagan presciently and tragically laid out the fight he knew was coming for us today. Most Americans did not listen to Reagan then. Charlie Kirk was one of the few who did. Now, 57 years later, will we finally listen?

Of course, watch the video below to feel the power of Reagan. For those who can't, a partial transcript:

“I have listened to their hopes and hopelessness, and I’ve heard their plea. And curiously enough, it is not for more welfare. It’s for jobs. And it is for good schooling and discipline in those schools…

“And I have to ask myself why, why in all these recent years have we Republicans let this whole humanitarian field be preempted by the opposition when their record in the entire field of welfare, and in their entire field of human relations, is one of colossal and almost complete failure.

“Their whole big government approach has institutionalized poverty, perpetuating its degradation until welfare becomes a way of life under the second and third generation of recipient families.

“They have tried this raising of people by mass movements, while our philosophy is based on a belief in the individual, in his freedom and in his rights. And in this area of human relations, we're dealing with individuals—each one of these people unique, each one crying out in his soul for his rightful heritage of dignity and the right to shape his own destiny.

“But we have a chance to prove, as Republicans, to prove that we're more than just negative critics. We have a chance to prove that ours—ours—is the wave of the future.”

Shelby Steele

Before Charlie Kirk, my father spoke at countless universities and colleges, often for nominal pay, and the verbal abuse he suffered was beyond the pale. It is a sign of how much our culture declined, from screaming to the bullet.

Excerpt: The Loneliness of the "Black Conservative" by Shelby Steele

"I realized that I was a black conservative when I found myself standing on stages being shamed in public. I had written a book that said, among many other things, that black American leaders were practicing a politics that drew the group into a victim-focused racial identity that, in turn, stifled black advancement more than racism itself did. For reasons that I will discuss shortly, this was heresy in many quarters. And, as I traveled around from one little Puritan village (read ‘university’) to another, a common scene would unfold.

"Whenever my talk was finished, though sometimes before, a virtual militia of angry black students would rush to the microphones and begin to scream. At first I thought of them as Mau Maus but decided this was unfair to the real Mau Maus, who, though ruthless terrorists, had helped bring independence to Kenya in the 1950s. My confronters were not freedom fighters; they were Carrie Nation-like enforcers, racial bluenoses who lived in terror of certain words. Repression was their game, not liberation, and they said as much. ‘You can't say that in front of the white man.’ ‘Your words will be used against us.’ ‘Why did you write this book?’ ‘You should only print that in a black magazine.’ Their outrage brought to light an ironic and unnoticed transformation in the nature of black American anger from the sixties to the nineties: a shift in focus from protest to suppression, from blowing the lid off to tightening it down. And, short of terrorism, shame is the best instrument of repression.

"Of course, most black students did not behave in this way. But the very decency of the majority, black and white, often made the shaming of the minority more effective. So I learned what it was like to stand before a crowd in which a coterie of one's enemies had the license to shame, while a mixture of decorum and fear silenced the decent people who might have come to one's aid. I was as vulnerable to the decency as to the shaming since together they amounted to shame. And it is never fun to be called ‘an opportunist,’ ‘a house slave,’ and so on while university presidents sit in the front row and avert their eyes. But this really is the point: The goal of shaming was never to win an argument with me; it was to make a display of shame that would make others afraid for themselves, that would cause eyes to avert. I was more the vehicle than the object, and what I did was almost irrelevant. Shame's victory was in the averted eyes, the covering of decency."

