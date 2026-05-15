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Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.
13h

I want to highlight one point you made in passing at the end. You alluded to “those who seek power through white guilt.”

The fact is that many of our significant and most toxic ideologies are providing cover stories for power grabs. My study of the origins of the Sexual Revolution has convinced me of this. People are afraid to object to things that are clearly false, because of the very real possibility of being socially isolated, publicly shamed and financially ruined. Keeping people in thrall to the ideology makes it easier for the con game to continue.

Ordinary decent people don’t seek power on the same scale as many of those in our leading institutions. We have trouble imagining the motives of people who promote these kinds of falsehoods and cultivate fear. But the fact is, if the people in power can make you say, “Bruce Jenner is a woman,” they can make you say anything. Ordinary folk have trouble imagining someone craving power on that scale. Our lack of imagination does not change the fact that the ideologically - driven falsehoods are very profitable for the people in power.

These false ideas are working for the people promoting them. We are where we are today because too many people in positions of power and influence are benefiting from white guilt and transgenderism and similar ideologies.

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Nobody
12hEdited

Steele and Saad’s theories complement each other and help explain the moral rot in the left. Sure. White guilt. Suicidal empathy. Self-destruction. Blaming women for everything. Blaming Jews. Oppression Olympics. The warmth of collectivism. It’s all the garbage that’s been fed to us in a steady stream for decades, and almost all of it is coming from Russia and China. It’s called disinformation and brainwashing.

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