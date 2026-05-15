Hi all,

I have spent years behind the camera, documenting the quiet damage in American cities, schools, and institutions. While filming the George Zimmerman trial, I watched the accusation of white privilege move from academia into newsrooms, dinner tables, and everyday American speech. A few years later in Ferguson, Missouri, I saw a city consumed by the “systemic racism” narrative even as the facts surrounding Michael Brown’s death told a more complicated story. After the Summer of George Floyd, I interviewed Americans who resisted the racial pressure campaigns spreading through corporations, schools, and public life, and paid the price for speaking up. What I saw was not a society undone by kindness. It was a society governed by fear, the fear of stigma, the fear of accusation, and the fear of being cast onto the wrong side of history.

That fear has learned to call itself empathy.

Gad Saad’s new book, Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind, reads the symptoms of our time correctly but not the disease. The evolutionary psychologist argues that the West is being undone by a pathological misfiring of compassion, something he defines as an “orgiastic, hyperactive form of empathy, deployed on the wrong targets.” The kinds of pathologies Saad describes are real. California spends staggering sums housing the homeless while drug use and disorder persist. Our borders were effectively open for years in the name of humanitarianism. In Oakland in 2023, a baker named Jen Angel was robbed, dragged fifty feet by a getaway car, and killed. When the young black suspect was charged, her family asked that he not be sent to prison. Something has broken our society’s ability to respond to reality, and Saad is right to say that the West is paying a dangerous price.

Gad Saad

But he has misnamed the disease and, in a diagnosis, that is everything. “Suicidal empathy” describes the behavior of many in society, but it does not explain the root cause. Why do people who see the evidence plainly continue to deny it? In Jen Angel’s case, why did her family focus more on the suspect’s race than his crime? The answer is far less flattering than empathy. It is fear.

To understand that fear, we have to look back to the moral collisions of the 1960s. As my father, Shelby Steele, has written, America was forced to confront the racial order through which it had oppressed blacks for centuries. Out of this collision between white supremacy and the Civil Rights movement came not empathy, but white guilt, a collective moral condition rather than a private individual feeling.

Whites stood accused by history. They had failed the founding ideal of “All men are created equal” and were stigmatized as a group. Whether or not they had personally owned slaves or enforced Jim Crow, the question that haunted many of them was not “how do I feel for you?” but “how do I prove I am not one of the racists?” This condition of societal guilt, not the emotion of empathy, became an organizing principle of American public life.

This distinction exposes the flaw in Saad’s framework. Empathy is an individual emotion, triggered by a face, a voice, a wound, a human being standing before us. In America’s racial politics, what often triggers the public display of “empathy” is not contact with suffering but the pressure of guilt. When whites took to the streets after Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd, the driver was not “I feel your pain.” It was, “I fear being on the side of the racists, and I must prove my innocence.”

Genuine empathy flows outward toward another person. What white guilt produces flows inward and toward releasing one’s own moral distress. This is guilt-alleviation dressed as compassion. Look at the protestors and their signs after Floyd’s death, many of them self-referential performances of innocence that improved the lives of blacks not one iota. What Saad calls “suicidal empathy” is not empathy corrupted by excess or “misfiring.” It is white guilt masquerading as empathy from the start, never really about the victim, but the performer’s need to be seen as innocent.

This is why collective guilt scales so easily. Real empathy exhausts because it requires true contact with another human. One cannot empathize with an abstraction called “black bodies.” One can empathize only with a person. Collective guilt requires no such contact. It functions as the standing accusation of racism.

Who wants to stand with the oppressors? The more visibly one dissociates from racist America, the more virtuous one appears. That is why a million black squares flooded Instagram in 2020 after Floyd’s death. They were not a million individual acts of empathy. They were the management of the same collective guilt for the reward of public “innocence.”

Saad is an evolutionary psychologist who sees a misfiring emotional module and names empathy the culprit. But he is applying an instrument built for individuals to a phenomenon shaped by institutions, moral codes, racial stigma, and historical reckoning. Steele’s white guilt is not an emotion, but the political and moral outcome of the 1960s collision that profoundly reshaped American life in ways no individual emotional module can fully explain.

There is also a kind of marketing genius in “suicidal empathy.” It is far more palatable than cowardice. A book telling readers they are dying of too much kindness will find an audience. A book telling them they have spent sixty years afraid of accusation is a harder sell. That is why the phrase does so much flattering work. It lets people keep the moral glow of compassion while avoiding the uglier truth: much of what they call empathy is fear seeking absolution.

There is also a mechanism Saad seems to undervalue or miss almost entirely: the deliberate engineering of guilt through language, and the specific historical force that gave this language its bite since the 1960s. One early example was “diversity,” a word that came to imply that any shortage of black or brown faces in a company or university was proof of discrimination. By the time George Zimmerman shot Trayvon Martin, the killing was framed by many on the left not as a tragedy or even a disputed criminal case, but as an indictment of America itself. During that trial, racial constructs that had been confined to university classrooms from “white privilege” to “systemic racism” exploded through media, boardrooms, and schools. They were not instruments of empathy. They were instruments of accusation.

“White privilege” does not say “here is a person suffering.” It says “you are the inheritor of oppression, and your comfort is complicity.” “White supremacy,” a term once reserved for the KKK and other forms of explicit racial hatred, was reinvented to stigmatize nearly every Western institution and norm, including policing, standardized tests, border enforcement, and even the expectation of being on time. To defend any of the basic conditions a functioning society needs was to invite the charge of racism.

This is how fear becomes a public discipline. It is not enough to feel guilty. One must perform dissociation from the guilty class. One must show, again and again, that one is not one of them.

More dangerous than the performance itself is the tribal racial sorting that white guilt demands. It does not encounter people as individuals. It assigns them roles. Jews, many descended from families who fled European persecution, can be recast as oppressors because of their perceived whiteness. Asians, punished for disproportionate success with the label “white-adjacent,” are warned that achievement itself can become evidence of guilt. Blacks are made into the permanent symbol of American racism, trapped forever in victimhood, fed a culture of government dependency that leaves too many in failing schools and broken communities. White guilt needed them there. A permanent symbol of oppression requires a permanently oppressed. This is not empathy. It is racial bookkeeping.

I watched this silence even the most principled of my friends. They would say things to me like, “As a white man, I can’t speak out,” or, “As a white person, I can’t say that.” After George Floyd’s death, I saw several of them take part in their companies’ antiracist videos and statements, repeating claims they privately did not believe. They knew they were innocent. They knew they were not racists. But the cost of saying so was too high. So they performed, not out of empathy, but to escape white guilt.

The enforcement mechanism behind white guilt was public shaming and destruction. After calling 911 on a black birdwatcher in Central Park, Amy Cooper was fired within 24 hours with no investigation. Paula Deen lost her empire for a racial slur uttered decades earlier in the segregated South where she was raised. Grant Napear, the voice of the Sacramento Kings for thirty-two years, was fired for tweeting, “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” Colleagues privately agreed with him but told him they could not say so publicly. They were too afraid.

There was no room for forgiveness or redemption. The goal was to manufacture fear at scale through the public ruin of those who slipped up racially. The individual mattered far less than the lesson his destruction taught.

Where is the empathy in any of this?

The singular blessing of being born into multiple races is the revelation of race’s profound meaninglessness. I am the child of those who survived the brutalities of slavery and the horrors of the Holocaust. Their history and stories are mine to inherit, but their suffering is not mine to claim. I have never believed that my ancestry entitled me to extract guilt from another man, to demand preference from a white American because of slavery, or moral debt from a German because of Hitler. Doing so makes me a prisoner of the past. My ancestors survived and fought so that I might live fully and unconditionally as an American.

This is where Saad’s empathy thesis fails most clearly. He calls the pathology “suicidal empathy,” as though Westerners are feeling too much for entire groups. But, again, empathy cannot attach itself to an abstraction. What often passes for empathy toward “migrants,” “the marginalized,” or “people of color” is really the old conditioning of white guilt, which divides the world into white oppressors and oppressed nonwhites. Under that script, the nonwhite stranger arrives already innocent and the Western society stands already guilty. So when elites look at mass immigration, crime, schools, or poverty, they are often not responding to human beings in their particularity. They are responding to a racial assignment.

If “suicidal empathy” were really empathy, the black underclass on the South Side of Chicago would force a reckoning. These are the very people white liberals claim to care about most. Yet after decades of post-60s liberalism, what we see are too many broken families, violent streets, failing schools, and government dependency. Those with genuine empathy would look at those results and ask, “what have we done wrong?” White guilt cannot ask that. It cannot blame the “progressive” institutions that built and managed the failure, because those institutions are the proof of its compassion. So it blames white supremacy instead. The goal was never to help black people. It was to produce white innocence.

That is why Saad’s misdiagnosis matters. “Suicidal empathy” tells us we are a good people undone by our own generosity, and that comfort keeps the indictment at a safe distance. It belongs to the elites, the ideologues, “the other.” But if the problem is fear, then the indictment falls at our feet. It is far easier to believe we are dying of too much kindness than to admit we have been afraid, that we let the white guilt machine rewrite our institutions and silence our speech because we lacked the courage to say no.

We can only begin to move forward when we see reality for what it is. The claim that America is forever stained by racism is the accusation of those who seek power through white guilt. America was founded on universal principles, and the task before us is not to apologize for them but to recover the courage to live by them. It is only by moving toward America that we can restore what white guilt has corrupted: true empathy for the individual human being before us.

My best,

Eli