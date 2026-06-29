Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3d

People may claim they want to dismantle hierarchies but mostly they want to overturn the hierarchy so they're on top and their enemies on the bottom and/or they want to be the ones who create and police the hierarchies.

But you can't get to love from hate, you can't get to creation from destruction, and promoting racial division doesn't achieve racial harmony.

The American liberal obsession with race and racial classification (especially applying a moral weight to skin color) may have served some purpose forty or fifty years ago, but it's now devolved into a creepy fetish of sacralized tokenism.

"The racialization of the world has to be the most unexpected result of the anti-discrimination battle of the last half-century. It has ensured that the battle continuously recreates the curse from which it is trying to break free." Pascal Bruckner

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3d

Eli, perhaps you should have drawn a separate box , called it mosaic and checked that. Jack is perhaps t he perfect example of the stupidity of the question because no.rules are specified for multi racial kids nor does the question provide guidance about how many generations are to be taken into account in determining one's race ( the generational question of course being used a little less than 100 years ago by a nation dedicated to identity politics)

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