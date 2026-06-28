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Miller Canning's avatar
Miller Canning
4d

This is incredible. My friends think I've gone off the deep end. After years in Mexico, I returned to the US and was lost. Something had changed, and your documentary about education reoriented me. Then October 7th, I plunged into 20 hours a week of study on the Middle East. I became a 10/8 Jew. Returning to grad school at a state university for another MA, I was horrified by the way teachers pushed a certain way of thinking. One of my profs and I had battles in email. Now, you give me the great speech to share with the remaining friends. There aren't many, but I've already shared on all my social media. Dude, you made this 70-year-old woman smile and inspired to fight the good fight.

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5 replies by Eli Steele and others
G Peel's avatar
G Peel
4d

Thanks for sharing Eli, that was a great impassioned speech by Katherine

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