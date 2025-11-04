Hi all,

The Heritage Foundation, a cornerstone of conservative thought, has in recent weeks plunged into a controversy that lays bare how white guilt—a concept once confined to the Left—has seeped into the Right-wing establishment. The spark ignited when Kevin Roberts, the foundation’s president, released a video defending Tucker Carlson’s decision to platform Nick Fuentes, a young white supremacist, on his podcast. This flareup within a fractious conservative movement demands scrutiny for what it reveals about the troubling moral and intellectual drift toward tribalism, and away from the universal principles that have long defined American conservatism.

Nick Fuentes (L) with Tucker Carlson (R)

Carlson and Fuentes spent their podcast conversation decrying conservatives who support Israel, with Fuentes espousing his well-documented admiration for Joseph Stalin and his belief that “organized Jewry” exerts undue influence over America. Known for his incendiary tirades against jews, blacks, and other groups on his own platform, Fuentes comes off as dangerously rational and reasonable in this interview—a performance met with hardly any pushback from Carlson. The result was the deliberate mainstreaming of a tribal demagogue, cloaking extremist rhetoric in the guise of civil discourse.

This troubling dynamic set the stage for Roberts’s response. While professing to “abhor” Fuentes’s views, he argued against “canceling” him, dismissing the backlash as an overreaction. Notably, Roberts has refused to address Carlson’s role in this controversy, focusing solely on Fuentes in his follow-up statements since the initial video. Yet many conservatives countered that this cancellation argument was a “canard”—a deliberate distraction from the real issue: the insidious mainstreaming of tribalism within their ranks.

Robert’s response was not a misjudgment. It reflects a deeper ideological confusion.

As Shelby Steele has long argued, white guilt became the primary tool of the Left, a mechanism that leveraged white America’s fear of being stigmatized with historical racism to secure institutional and political power. For decades, we saw manifested in the policies and social constructs of racial preferences, quotas, “diversity” initiatives, “white privilege,” systemic racism, white supremacy, white fragility, respectability politics, antiracism, and “white allies.” This power play was designed to compel whites to abandon individualism for the white identity, one that would exist in opposition to the colored tribes.

Are we then surprised when this relentless pressure has ignited a fierce counter-reaction? One where the weak-minded among us, such as Nick Fuentes, embrace white tribalism as a perverse response? Fuentes and his followers seized upon the power promised by racial resentment, inverting the Leftist white guilt framework into a brazen call for Right-wing racial supremacy, a defense of the white identity.

In this, Fuentes mirrors the black militants of the 1970s, who harnessed the righteous black anger born of America’s history of racial oppression to demand justice and power. Yet, this is where the analogy falters. The black power movement drew its moral force from the documented legacy of evil, a historical wound that could be milked over and over for power. By contrast, the white anger fueling Fuentes lacks such historical justification. Instead, it echoes instead the white supremacy of yesteryear, a legacy most Americans reject as antithetical to the nation’s founding ideals of liberty and equality. Unlike the Left’s white guilt, which secured institutional and political power, the Right’s tribal reaction, exemplified by Fuentes, leads to a moral and political dead end.

This turmoil, however, revealed a resilient countercurrent. Many whites, especially conservatives and classical liberals, have chosen to uphold the American principles of merit and individual dignity, forsaking racial grievances. They recognized how the twin evils of righteous tribalism, black and white, have dragged America into a tribal abyss, with the Left largely bearing responsibility for stoking these divisive flames. What lies ahead? Re-segregation? Balkanized tribalism? Or a renewed battle for America’s principles, grounded in the universal ideals of the Enlightenment and the Founding?

The Left’s white guilt has reshaped America, eroding institutional merit and fractured our societal unity. It ignited a backlash that figures like Fuentes exploit with impunity. Yet, for us to traffic in tribalism as a reaction is to surrender our individualism to racial grievances—a path we must reject. The silver lining of Heritage’s misstep is that it serves as a wake-up call. Conservatives and classical liberals must reclaim the moral high ground, rejecting both the Left’s guilt-driven dominance and the Right’s tribal reaction. Only by embracing a morality rooted in individualism, liberty, and equality can we lead our nation out of the identity-politics abyss.

