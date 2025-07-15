Hi all,

Watching the Apple TV documentary, “Deaf President Now!” stirred memories I hadn’t revisited in years. The film tells a compelling story of how the 1988 protests for a deaf president changed the deaf culture, but it also reveals how our obsession with identity leaves real problems unsolved, eroding our society’s ability to progress.

What follows is not a review of the film but my own personal reflections. It is likely most people assume that my issues with identity politics come from my black side. That is true, but it ran parallel to another track — my life as a profoundly deaf individual.

In 1988, I was 14 and I remember watching the news reports of the Gallaudet protests on a television topped with a closed-caption box. The students’ chant in American Sign Language (ASL) could be seen on screen as they rallied against the University’s Board that had, yet again, chosen a hearing president over two deaf candidates.

Founded in 1864 as the nation’s first university for the deaf, chartered by President Abraham Lincoln, Gallaudet had never appointed a deaf president. The documentary skillfully recounts how the current deaf students and those before them had been told repeatedly that they were not ready for a deaf president. When, they demanded, would they ever be ready? Why not now?

These students were tired of being told they could not live life without the help of the hearing and no longer wanted to be seen as less than. In one touching sequence, a protest leader recounted how his father, a skilled dental technician, was relegated to a basement and out of sight because of his deafness. The son, the leader, vowed that would never happen to him.

I, too, would never have accepted that for myself. Born profoundly deaf, I was raised to defy limitations. My parents challenged me not to match my hearing peers but to be my best self. The cost was steep. Learning how to speak and lip-read consumed a significant part of my childhood. After school play time was sacrificed for therapy and summer days were devoted to therapy and preparing for the next grade.

My hearing aids offered only the faint hint of sound, forcing me to rely on lip-reading with sheer determination. Now that I hear with the cochlear implant, I do not understand how I progressed with so little sound — my brain somehow overcompensated, and miraculously so.

When I encountered individuals who patronized me, expecting less and lowering standards, I distanced myself from them as quickly as possible.

As a 14-year-old, I empathized with the Gallaudet protesters, though only to an extent. That year I had also reconnected with many of my deaf friends who I had not seen since preschool — they saw my family’s photo in a San Jose Mercury News article about my father’s rise to fame as a “black conservative” and reached out. Within that circle of friends, Gallaudet often came up and the word was that the education standards were low, some students graduating with the equivalent of a high school degree.

This assessment was harsh, but it reflected the opinions of teenagers relying on secondhand information. Today, I know several graduates of Gallaudet and some of them are at the top of their fields, brilliant even, but even they admit to me there continue to be problems with the low quality of education.

As I watched the documentary, I knew this issue would never be addressed. I knew it would be all about identity and it was. The student leaders demanded a deaf president, and their leading candidate, I. King Jordan, seemed underwhelming at first. (As president, he later built new centers, improved infrastructure, and raised faculty pay, though the education standards remained an issue.)

The 1988 protests didn’t just reshape Gallaudet — they unleashed a wave of identity politics that swept through the deaf world, including my small circle of friends. At that time, nearly all of us, if not all, communicated orally. I cannot remember anyone who signed. Most of them spoke better than me and some even were able to talk on the phone.

But the tide had shifted beneath our feet. Throughout the 1990s, we were told that to be truly deaf, a member of the Deaf culture, we had to be fluent in ASL. We were told that oralism was abusive, a betrayal of our “natural” language. Then we learned there was a hierarchy of identity power — the “deafest” among us, and thus royalty, were those who were from multi-generational deaf families. If one was born to hearing parents, one could move up this hierarchy by assuming a militant pose that shunned lip movement while signing.

I went to college and when I returned four years later, all of my oral deaf friends embraced ASL — a development I did not have an issue with unless they told me it was my “natural” language or something similar. Some of my friends even redirected their career ambitions toward “deaf jobs” or deaf studies programs.

Then came my cochlear implant in 2000. I had the perfect timing of getting the implant at a time when the war over deaf identity hit its highest point. The self-appointed guardians of Deaf culture — capital “D” to signify their militant pride — had declared implants a betrayal and some equated it to a genocide of sorts.

At a New Years Eve party, a childhood friend, “Sammy,” who had been oral like me with far better speech, confronted me. She had become militant and signed without moving her lips — which she knew would irritate me. She called me a fool and insisted that I was no longer deaf. I laughed it off but we never spoke again.

Other encounters followed. I was invited to sit on the panel for a screening of “Sound and Fury,” a brilliant documentary on the cochlear implant wars. The crowd was against the cochlear implant and the disgust in their eyes was plain when I argued for its merits. At the reception that followed, they refused to engage with me, some turning their backs.

I made a film called “What’s Bugging Seth?” and I sent casting notices to every deaf school and organization and eventually chose a hearing actor based on merit over deaf actors. The irony is that none of the deaf folks who saw the film knew that the actor was hearing until I told them. Then the outrage began.

I attended an event on disability in media at the Writers Guild of America and the moderator who had cerebral palsy likened teaching deaf children to speak to gay-conversion therapy.

For ten years, I served on the board of a non-profit that taught deaf children how to speak and listen by putting them in plays. When the kids performed at the Kennedy Center in DC, deaf militants from Gallaudet and elsewhere protested.

I could go on. I have never and will never apologize for the way I have chosen to live my life. But it has been a rather surreal experience to find myself hated because I talk instead of sign. Where does this hatred come from?

The irony of all of this is that they can never deny my deafness. The fact that I’m missing the most important of all five senses is a reality I deal with everyday. Every new face means adjusting to unfamiliar lips and speech patterns. Every conference means arriving early to secure a seat next to the speaker, praying they don’t obscure their mouth with a microphone. But I have never allowed my deafness to define me.

The documentary’s end credits delivered a final irony. Nyle DiMarco, a celebrity known for reality TV, was listed as the co-director alongside Davis Guggenheim, an Oscar-winning documentarian. For 90 minutes, the film preached deaf empowerment and independence of the hearing world. Yet here was DiMarco’s name, propped up beside Guggenheim’s, despite no comparable track record. Clips of their promotional interviews fixated heavily on identity and representation. Why didn’t DiMarco direct this on his own? If he was unable to, wouldn’t it have made sense for him to instead serve as producer and/or consultant?

This is the tragedy of our obsession with identity and representation. It locks people into the trap of identity and makes everything about it. Meanwhile, the more pressing problems within our society go largely unsolved. If you will notice in the same promotional clips, there is no talk of Davis as a white or hearing man. He’s just a documentarian and that’s how it should be.

My best,

Eli