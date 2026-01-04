Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
Jan 4

God Bless You Eli. If only Abby Phillip and Rachel Maddow could be forced to read your post and watch the clips.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kiki R's avatar
Kiki R
Jan 4

Thank you for bringing this tragic story to us, Eli. May Katie’s memory be a blessing.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Man of Steele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture