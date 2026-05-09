Hi all,

“I regret it 100% and I actually feel really bad that a man lost his life. Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail, but, you know, at some point, if you are a criminal, you’re a criminal, and he was scary, he was a scary guy.”

Those words come from a 23 year old woman speaking to the New York Post. She had learned that Rhamell Burke who attacked her on a Manhattan subway in April had allegedly pushed a 76 year old retired teacher named Ross Falzone down a flight of stairs to his death. Several days before this killing, the 23 year old woman and her friend tried to switch subway cars to get away from Burke. He asked her if she was white before he grabbed her by the back of the head and kicked her friend in the back. After this terrifying ordeal, she chose not to cooperate with prosecutors. Her reason?

She did not want to put another black man in jail.

Burke, 32, was charged with murder Friday for fatally shoving a 76-year-old man down a flight of stairs in Chelsea. Robert Mecea for New York Post

As I read the words of the unnamed victim I kept thinking about her age. She is 23 years old. That means she came of age during the full rage of Black Lives Matter during the 2010s and early 2020s. I cannot know what she was taught or where. But she is 23, and that generation came of age when the oppressor and oppressed framework was seeping into every subject, shaping every classroom discussion, and training every moral instinct young people were taught to trust. While I admit that I am speculating here, I do have two facts in front of me. Her age. And the fact that when a man grabbed her violently by the head on a subway, what mattered most to her in the end was not her own trauma, but his race.

Within the liberation ideology that was in the air as she matured into a young adult, she likely came to see the world is divided cleanly between oppressor and oppressed. A young white woman choosing not to cooperate with prosecutors after a black man attacked her is not weakness or confusion. It is allyship. It is the performance of solidarity. It is how you demonstrate, to yourself and to others, that you are innocent, that you are on the right side of history.

By treating his race as something to be protected rather than his actions as something to be judged, she was purchasing “innocence,” something my father Shelby Steele has written about extensively. White guilt is the fear of being seen as a racist, of being associated with America’s long history of racial shames. And the way you escape that fear is to fully dissociate yourself from that racist past, even if it means subordinating your own traumatic experience to the cause of racial absolution.

But what kind of innocence can come from race? And yet we see this brutal absurdity play itself out over and over in the Western world. This question is at the heart of the White Guilt documentary my father and I made together. You cannot achieve innocence through race. That is not innocence. It is a lie. It is a false innocence purchased at the cost of failing to see humanity for what it truly is. And because race blinded this young woman, Rhamell Burke was allowed to walk the streets for several more days until he pushed Ross Falzone down a flight of stairs to a death that most decent people would not wish on their worst enemy.

Retried New York City teacher Ross Falzone died Thursday after being thrown down the stairs.

If my assumption is correct in this case, this is the poison being taught to our young people. This is what it produces.

When one views the world through the racial lens, one does not see more clearly. It blinds us. It flattens human beings into skin colors and attributes a value system to those colors. Most of all, it blinds us to the very thing we need to see clearly: human nature, the full range, not just the good side, but the dark side, the capacity to harm, and the will to destroy. Every one of us carries these capabilities within us and it does not belong to one color only. To pretend otherwise is a lie.

The tragedy of viewing the world through the racial lens only is that it represses our humanity. It reduces us to oppressed and oppressors. It cannot survive the complexity of a man like Rhamell Burke, who was reduced to a color in the mind of the 23 year old woman. He was a man who made choices. He stalked two young people through a subway car and grabbed the woman by the hair. After being released from a psychiatric hold at Bellevue, he allegedly sent an old man crashing down a flight of stairs. The racial lens ignores all of this and reduces him to one thing: black.

When we refuse to look clearly at the evil within our humanity we do not make the world safer. We make it more dangerous. We pay for it in fear.

I am reluctant to lay the full blame on this young woman. From the time she was a teenager, schools, media, and authority figures told her that the highest form of virtue was to ally with people of color, even at the expense of her own judgment. They told her that withholding punishment from a black man was a sign of moral growth, not moral confusion.

This same society that trained her to see the world this way also trained our institutions. The government, the courts, the mental health system all treated Burke as a case to be processed rather than a man who had shown again and again that he was dangerous and to the point of killing. They softened consequences, valuing racial equity. They allowed him back onto the streets when common sense demanded otherwise.

She failed to cooperate. They failed to protect. Both of these choices flowed from the same poison of making race the center of your world. We have become a culture that would rather risk the lives of its citizens than risk being called racist.

We must return to our full and unvarnished humanity. We must recover our ability and courage to recognize evil for what it is, plainly and without apology. It is not racist to call out evil. It is the most basic requirement of a moral life. Justice does not begin with race. It begins with a clear view of human nature, with the willingness to see every person as fully human. When we strip that away in the name of racial innocence we do not become more just. We become more dangerous, even barbarian.

Ross Falzone was a human being before he was anything else. The man accused of killing him was a human being before he was anything else. And the young woman who chose not to cooperate was a human being before anything else. Yet this poison of race that we have allowed to seep deeply into our society bound them all together in this horrible fate. Until we understand that, we will keep paying the price for believing that race is our destiny.

Have a good weekend,

Eli