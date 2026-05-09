Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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T. Paine's avatar
T. Paine
3d

My brother told me when asked for his race on any form he puts human. So I have been following his advice for some time. Beyond being human I happen to be light skinned and believe regardless of the skin shade of any human, I see the same variations in character. What has been obvious in my experience in determining anyone’s character has been their willingness to show respect, kindness, and empathy for others. The problem as I see it is the unwillingness of our society to hold those who violate the fundamental laws of humanity, responsible for their actions. Wisdom, kindness, charity, violence and hate come in more colors than a rainbow and justice should be blind.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3d

You cannot reason with a demoralized person.

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