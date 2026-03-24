Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
4d

Dear Eli,

I can't wait to hear about the premier! We are praying that you reach the hearts and minds of the people in ASU.

thanks,

randy

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
4dEdited

Congratulations! Keep the pedal to the metal!

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