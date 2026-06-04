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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
19h

RIP Henry Nowak! May his memory be a blessing! 🇬🇧💂‍♀️❤️🌸🌺💐🕊️🕯️Let us put an end to determine a man’s worth based on the color of his skin!

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B.'s avatar
B.
17hEdited

I saw this coming in the 1980s at the Manhattan private school at which I taught. Some of the early "DEI" initiatives were, I thought, needed corrections, and I embraced many of them; but then in the early 1990s things seemed to get out of hand.

By the 2010s, my next school, also private, separated faculty into affinity groups during meetings and brought in well-remunerated young people to teach white teachers about white guilt. Perhaps I was just too middle class to be impressed. But no one dared to sniff out loud. I didn't either.

After I retired, I heard stories about other private schools firing teachers for wrongthink; parents who pulled their children out of their own alma maters because of inappropriate "lessons"; fathers writing open letters about their children's indoctrination.

Now here we are, a generation damaged by good intentions. But I wonder what malign force has all these years been behind this terrible thing.

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