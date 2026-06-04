Hi all,

Yesterday I published my own piece on Henry Nowak, arguing that white guilt has created a racial double standard in Western justice. Daily Mail then asked me to write about the case for a UK audience, and I took the opportunity. The tragedy here for me is that if race had never been woven into policing practices as a form of social justice, we almost certainly would not be in this position. Instead, years of “anti-racism” training and race‑action plans have raised a deeper question: why would anyone want a society in which race shapes how individuals are treated, especially when it is the state doing the treating? The police officers should have listened to Henry, treated him as the individual he was, and used those critical moments to try to save him, not to handcuff him.

Below is an excerpt from the piece and here is the link to read it in full.

Law enforcement in the UK has become, it seems, racially calibrated.

The rules no longer appear to be neutral. And there are many Brits who now believe that rules are bent to favor those who share the same skin color as historical victims of Western slavery and colonialism.

In this order, whites are treated not as individuals but as a permanent defendant class, bearing a collective guilt that must be continually paid down, with no redemption in sight.

When police appear to instinctively stand with an accuser because he is brown and against a victim because he is white, then the principle of equal justice has already been hollowed out.

This is the moral logic of ‘white guilt’ tribalism.

It is not simply that some officers made bad decisions on a dark street in Southampton. It is that an entire moral order has taught them that accusations of racism carry an almost sacred weight and that to question such an accusation is more detrimental than to doubt the word of a dying boy.

‘White guilt’ was born in America. The UK did not experience the horrors of Jim Crow laws or Selma, Alabama’s ‘Bloody Sunday.’ Its’ racial history was largely colonial and external. It imported ‘diversity’ through immigration from former colonies.

Vickrum Digwa, the murderer

A memorial for Henry Nowak

But the moral logic of American ‘white guilt’ flowed across the Atlantic anyway and peaked in Britain with George Floyd’s death. Henry Nowak’s case shows how an American‑born framework was imposed onto British institutions. The UK absorbed critical race ideas – from ‘white privilege’ and ‘microaggressions’ to ‘allyship’ –through its elites and institutions and turned these concepts into policy and culture war weapons.

In some ways, the UK has enforced this framework even more aggressively than America.

The US still has, at least in principle, a deeper constitutional and cultural tradition of individual rights and colorblind justice than the UK.

America was founded in the language of individual rights – life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness – and, after a reckoning, its civil rights movement forced that principle to be applied across racial lines. Britain’s rights culture grew more slowly out of monarchy, class and parliamentary supremacy.

For all its failures, America built stronger intellectual ‘antibodies’ against the idea that guilt and justice are collective.

Henry Nowak’s death is not merely a UK tragedy. It is a Western one. It shows what happens when a moral deformation that began in America finds especially fertile ground in another country’s institutions.