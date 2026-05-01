Teen’s Senseless Murder Reveals the Ugly Truth About White Guilt in America
Good morning all,
This will be a quick note to let you know that Fox News published my op-ed piece about the killing of Jaden Pierre. This piece is more detailed than the one I published here over a week ago. Some of you may know that I used to work for Fox and I believe this is my first piece for them in three years. So far, this piece seems to be doing well — over 2K comments in two hours.
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A little excerpt:
“White guilt killed Jaden Pierre. Not because a white person pulled the trigger, but because the white guilt racial order dismantled moral authority, lowered standards, and replaced real justice with theater.
“Within this order, a life like Jaden’s offers no currency for power, and his death has no audience beyond his grieving family and his block. But Jaden was not a symbol of someone else’s innocence. He was a 15-year-old boy who was looking forward to his first summer job.”
Click here for the link to the full article or the photo below.
I hope you enjoy. And have a great weekend,
Eli
As always, you nailed it. This is such a tragedy.
I'm a white supremacist because I have dared to criticize Obama.
White guilt is real; it is a neurosis, or some such. Definitely not healthy.