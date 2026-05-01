Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
1d

As always, you nailed it. This is such a tragedy.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

I'm a white supremacist because I have dared to criticize Obama.

White guilt is real; it is a neurosis, or some such. Definitely not healthy.

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