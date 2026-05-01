Good morning all,

This will be a quick note to let you know that Fox News published my op-ed piece about the killing of Jaden Pierre. This piece is more detailed than the one I published here over a week ago. Some of you may know that I used to work for Fox and I believe this is my first piece for them in three years. So far, this piece seems to be doing well — over 2K comments in two hours.

A little excerpt:

“White guilt killed Jaden Pierre. Not because a white person pulled the trigger, but because the white guilt racial order dismantled moral authority, lowered standards, and replaced real justice with theater. “Within this order, a life like Jaden’s offers no currency for power, and his death has no audience beyond his grieving family and his block. But Jaden was not a symbol of someone else’s innocence. He was a 15-year-old boy who was looking forward to his first summer job.”

Click here for the link to the full article or the photo below.

I hope you enjoy. And have a great weekend,

Eli