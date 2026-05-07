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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
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Great piece. Simple message. The times are changing. Stop the corruption.

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Ted's avatar
Ted
1d

"That Cornell professor had not known most of this."

I try very hard to be charitable toward those who labor under illusions and falsehoods easily dispelled by simply reading the source material, whether it's legislation or a company policy.

I do reasonably well in my efforts, when it's a matter of regular folks, even those with university degrees.

I can no longer spare an iota of charitable sentiment or effort, however, for those in academia who are directly responsible for the heedless ignorance of those former and current students that said academics were paid a sinecure to teach.

"For a moment I even doubted myself."

Understandable, forgivable but certainly not an error to be repeated, Mr. Steele. You read the law and you are well-intentioned, but no naif.

There are myriad poorly-crafted, ill-defined pieces of legislation that (deliberately, often enough) leave critical passages equivocal.

The Civil Rights Act is not one of those pieces of legislation. It is simple and very clear; it had to be, because passing it was known, beforehand, to be the beginning of bloodshed.

As far as the sophistry and falsehoods employed to obscure the meaning of the act are concerned, there was only one intent of the framers; to unify the people of America. Those who used it to divide us, have done so out of self-interest; a hunger for personal profit gained from the blood and toil of others.

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