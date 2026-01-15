Hi all,

Iran is in the news. There is much uncertainty. We’ve heard reports of over 12,000 dead in just a few days from some activist groups and sources compiling medical reports amid the regime’s near-total internet blackout. More conservative counts from organizations like HRANA stand at around 2,500–2,600 (with the true number likely higher due to restricted information). I’m not posting the pictures of the body bags here due to their graphic nature and they are graphic. This regime is killing without mercy and yet the people continue to take to the streets. There’s a lot of noise about what the American involvement will be, but the reality is that we won’t know the details until it happens. Some reports are saying that some form of action will take place within 24 hours.

I reached out to Professor Robert Kaufman, the Doxin Chair at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy and an expert on the Middle East, for his views on the ongoing turmoil in Iran. In our podcast conversation, he explains why this moment feels different and how it is rooted in the long-term regime failures compounded by its recent defeats at the hands of Israel — Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and so forth. Kaufman emphasizes that Iran’s revolutionary ideology, on top of a population that is significantly pro-American and pro-Israel, has long made it the primary source of regional instability, but recent events have exposed its key vulnerabilities and created a rare opening for potential change.

On the regime’s core nature and the impact of military defeats

“Iran, since the Iranian revolution of 1979, has been the scourge of the Middle East... with its revolutionary ideology, hegemonic ambitions, and its murderous proxies, it’s been the biggest source of violence and instability... I can’t overestimate how Iran’s complete and unmitigated defeat in its war to annihilate Israel contributed mightily to this.” On Israel’s decisive role and credit for potential change

“If this revolution ultimately culminates in the removal of this regime, and the jury is really still out on that, a lot of credit goes to the Netanyahu government for ignoring international opinion, administering these decisive defeats with the Trump administration delivering the knockout punch, striking the nuclear facilities with the 30,000 ton bombs.” On the disconnect between the regime and its people, plus the power sustaining it

“According to polls, most of the Iranian population despises the Ayatollah’s regime, what keeps the Ayatollah’s regime in power? Brute force. Mainly the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Basij... But until there is some evidence that the Revolutionary Guard and or the Basij no longer has the will to be ruthless, the jury is still out and the odds are still long.” Challenging conventional wisdom on engagement and Israel’s strength

“All the conventional wisdom, every single piece of the conventional wisdom: Iran’s a normal regime. We can engage it. The real problem in the Middle East is Israel. All of that should vanish into the ether as a plausible explanation because the exact opposite is true. It’s the revolutionary nature of the Iranian regime that’s the problem. You’re going to have trouble with Iran until you have, internally, if possible regime change. And contrary to all the conventional wisdom, it is a strong Israel, not a vulnerable one that has contributed mightily to a potential turn of events that will benefit the entire Middle East. And I can’t help but editorialize, but as you mentioned, Eli, already thousands have lost their lives bravely protesting. There was a picture up yesterday on the internet of Columbia University Low Library. I have four degrees there. And what’s striking in that picture is not what’s in it, but what’s not in it. There’s absolutely nothing. I don’t even think there’s a crow flying. No protest, no nothing. Everybody’s silent. Everybody has swallowed their tongue. No green tents, none of it. And where are all these social justice warriors for the toppling of a brutal dictatorship in Venezuela or Iran’s troubles?” On taking regimes at their word and the roots of problems

“Sometimes in international politics, if it walks, talks, and quacks like a duck, it is one. And that is true of these regimes that have time and again told us what they wanted to do, and we have willfully ignored it and projected our assumptions onto them. And we’ve got to stop that. That is a necessary... condition to moral and strategic sanity.”

Other areas we covered is how different Trump is from Obama and Biden on Iran and how Israel’s leadership in the battlefield has set up the possibility of the Islamic Republic being toppled.

Eli Steele (00:01)

Hey, everybody. Welcome to the Man of Steele podcast. I’m with Professor Robert Kaufman, who was my professor at Pepperdine University, along with many great other professors like Victor Davis Hanson. Today, we are going to talk about Iran,

what’s going on in Iran and the latest reports have shown that about 12,000 people may have been killed. And so I thought that we would talk to Professor Kaufman, who is teaching, leading a program, I should say, on the Middle East. And we’ll get his perspective on this, but before I will have him introduce himself.

Robert Kaufman (00:20)

Hello, Eli. It’s a pleasure to be here. I’m Robert Kaufman, the Doxin Chair at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy. And among my other responsibilities, I teach at Pepperdine University’s Mideast program with the Washington Institute. And today we’re going to talk about Iran by Eli’s choice. Happy to do it. Eli, fire away.

Eli Steele (01:16)

Iran has been through a lot of turmoil as a country. They’ve been known as the Axis of Resistance And so you’ve had a lot of setbacks for Iran, Hamas-Israel, with the fall of Assad in Syria, the weakening of Hezbollah, all of that. And then now we have the

currency devaluation problem that’s affecting many citizens. But the question we start off with you is, why now? Why are these people taking to the streets in mass and in numbers that we’ve never seen before?

Robert Kaufman (01:56)

First of all, Iran, since the Iranian revolution of 1979, has been the scourge of the Middle East. There are many bad regimes in the region, but Iran has been, with its revolutionary ideology, hegemonic ambitions, and its murderous proxies, it’s been the biggest source of violence and instability. Iran has had domestic turmoil during the revolutionary period before. 2009, there were protests because of the rigged presidential election that resulted in President Ahmadinejad becoming president. Obama decided not to support that even diplomatically, lest he jeopardize, by his reckoning, a chance for a nuclear deal with Iran.

There was also a large set of protests in 2022 after an Iranian student who protested, young woman, 22, died in custody. And now this current eruption, and as far as why now, there are short-term, long-term causes and a convergence of both of these that offer a partial tentative, speculative, but the best assessment.

First of all, this regime has always had basic problems of political economy because of the nature of its tyranny. Problem number one. Problem number two for Iran, however, is the combination of that growing domestic discontent and military setback on the battlefield.

I can’t overestimate how Iran’s complete and unmitigated defeat in its war to annihilate Israel contributed mightily to this, with Israel defeating Iran’s proxies in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the success of the Israeli Defense Force, literally destroying Iran’s vaunted air defense system, paving the way for the Trump administration, at minimal risk, to drop the large bombs. Iran has suffered catastrophically.

And even before this current eruption of protests, the combination of Iran’s defeat, and the heroism of Ukrainians led to the collapse of Assad because of the cost of fighting in Ukraine and Iranian military defeat. Neither Russia nor Iran, Assad’s patrons, could afford to keep him in power. So there are these long-term structural issues.

There’s the fact that the Iranian population has latently had a large pro-American element, but don’t underestimate as a tipping point, the dynamic seismic effect of Israel’s military victory. A lot of people aren’t going to want to hear this, but that’s my job to tell people what they don’t want to hear, but need to know. If this revolution ultimately culminates in the removal of this regime, and the jury is really still out on that, a lot of credit goes to the Netanyahu government for ignoring international opinion, administering these decisive defeats with the Trump administration delivering the knockout punch, striking the nuclear facilities with the 30,000 ton bombs.

Eli Steele (06:00)

Yeah, I think in a way, we had Obama as the president or and so forth. It created this perhaps illusion that Iran was bigger than it was. But Iran in many ways, it’s still a formidable force. I mean, it caused a lot of damage. But on the international playing field, it was more of a paper tiger. And do you think that image, you know, Israel wiped out almost all, if not all of the top generals less than a year ago. Do you think that had an impact on Iranian population and they saw the leaders of this Islamic Republic as more people tigers, as something that they now have that chance to overthrow?

Robert Kaufman (06:45)

Well, I think the defeat also exacerbated the economic problem. You mentioned in your introductory remarks, Eli, this year alone, Iran’s currency is depreciated by 16%. I think overall, in a 12 month period, it’s 84%. The sanctions have affected Iran finally, severely, and Iran is now cash poor, a dysfunctional economy, and the military defeats have intensified at a critical point. All of these pressures, while underneath it all, according to polls, most of the Iranian population despises the Ayatollah’s regime, what keeps the Ayatollah’s regime in power? Brute force. Mainly the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the ⁓ Basij, the paramilitary groups that roam the country, akin to the Nazi brown shirts, also an enforcing element.

And for all the hopefulness, if you look at the dynamics in the history of revolution, external pressure can cause division within the leadership. But until there is some evidence that the Revolutionary Guard and or the Basij no longer has the will to be ruthless, the jury, A, is still out and the odds are still long, although growing, that this may grow beyond the point where the Iranian regime has the stomach or the capacity to suppress dissent the way they’ve so successfully and brutally done it in the past. So we don’t know. I do know this. We improve the odds. All the conventional wisdom, every single piece of the conventional wisdom: Iran’s a normal regime. We can engage it.

The real problem in the Middle East is Israel. All of that should vanish into the ether as a plausible explanation because the exact opposite is true. It’s the revolutionary nature of the Iranian regime that’s the problem. You’re going to have trouble with Iran until you have, internally, if possible regime change. And contrary to all the conventional wisdom, it is a strong Israel, not a vulnerable one that has contributed mightily to a potential turn of events that will benefit the entire Middle East. And I can’t help but editorialize, but as you mentioned, Eli, already thousands have lost their lives bravely protesting.

There was a picture up yesterday on the internet of Columbia University Low Library. I have four degrees there. And what’s striking in that picture is not what’s in it, but what’s not in it. There’s absolutely nothing. I don’t even think there’s a crow flying. No protest, no nothing. Everybody’s silent. Everybody has swallowed their tongue. No green tents, none of it.

And where are all these ⁓ social justice warriors for the toppling of a brutal dictatorship in Venezuela or Iran’s troubles? It also reveals an invidious double standard. And by the way, not only on the left, ⁓ as of last week, Eli, you may not know it, Tucker Carlson was broadcasting or being broadcast from Tehran because he’s an apologist for the regime.

Eli Steele (10:52)

Yeah, you’re right.

Robert Kaufman (10:53)

So the conventional wisdom does not look good to the benefit, by the way, potentially, there’s no guarantee. If you look at revolutions, 1848, high hopes dashed. If you look at the Arab Spring, high hopes dashed. The really still out. This could go many ways, but I think what’s really clear is that no matter what way it goes, we are at a tipping point where things will not be like they were before. Let me give you one indication of that. two decades, Iran has so terrorized, scared, intimidated its Sunni Arab neighbors and people and countries in the region that the focus was on Iran. You can see in the last couple of weeks, the Saudis are now moving to reconcile with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Turkey is playing a greater role. Based on the countries in the region, their perception, which may be wrong, is that Iran has reached a tipping point where it is significantly and perhaps irreparably weakened, leading to a new dynamic yet to be determined in the Middle East. It won’t be the same as before.

Eli Steele (12:15)

I think a lot of people may not know is how pro- American the people of Iran are. I’ve watched films, I’ve watched documentaries, I’m obviously talking from my point of view as an American. But what comes across is how pro- American they are. But also what comes across is, ⁓ I think a lot of people don’t know is how poor Israel, the people of Iran are. And for decades they have had textbooks, you know, condemning Israel, promoting anti-Semitism, but the people of Iran have rejected that. Largely, largely.

And they have even called Israel as the lovers of life. So what you see here, maybe we talk about this briefly, but there is a profound disconnect between the people and the regime. And what is surprising is that we’re now almost 50 years into that revolution and regime has not been able to convert this large population of millions upon millions of people. Why?

Robert Kaufman (13:25)

Well, because they had a long, honorable, very influential civilization that predated Islam. You mentioned the Shah of Iran. Under the Shah of Iran, Jews outside the Middle East had the best lives, the greatest protections, the greatest acceptance.

I mentioned the Shah also, he was a dictator, but his son, the prince, has emerged as the equivalent of Juan Carlos in Spain in the 1970s. The potential figure around which the opposition could coalesce and the transitional figure that if things went well could lead Iran to a better future the way Juan Carlos did.

He led the forces to depose Franco, but he also didn’t stay. He left to facilitate a new and open regime. Two other points are ironic. You mentioned the opposition to anti-Semitism, philo-Semitism of the Iranian people. You’re right. And what’s really ironic is Anti-Semitism may be worse, including in certain precincts of the Right, although the progressive left has owned this issue until recently in the free world. Australia, Western Europe, Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, the Heritage Foundation rationalizing it, that’s President Kevin Roberts.

You’re absolutely right that it also does something else which will make me, Eli, if I haven’t been already in your previous programs, an absolute pariah. Because it also proves that this categorical objection to regime change is nonsense. Now, that doesn’t mean you always should do it. That doesn’t mean you should do it by force. But until you eliminate certain regimes that are the root cause of the problem -- start with Hitler’s Germany, the Soviet Union, Saddam Hussein, Iran under the revolution, you’re going to have trouble. This categorical idea that somehow regimes are sacrosanct from the pressure of regime change is neither moral nor wise.

And we got a heavy reminder, in a good way, of that in Venezuela and, let us hope, Iran. Trump deserves credit for getting rid of Maduro for a variety of reasons, although one can be disappointed about his rationale. He undersold, because I don’t think he believes it, the moral as well as the geopolitical dimension. And it would be nice if he didn’t threaten Greenland and Denmark and a good ally and lump them in with our enemies. It’s good to be tough, but you should be tougher to your enemies than your friends. And the glaring exception that actually ⁓ condemns Trump in this sense is Ukraine. If we did what we did in Venezuela, what we may be inclined to do with Iran, and instead of placating these regimes that hate us, if we sided with the opposition, as we should in Iran, the Ukrainians, however heroic, would be a lot better off if Trump had come into office and given them the arms they needed, not dribbled them like Biden, rather than impose an arms embargo that unilaterally benefited Putin and the very forces we don’t want to benefit.

Eli Steele (17:35)

Yes, and I remember in that in your class, I forget which class it was, but you talked about Hitler in 1936 invading the Rhineland and how his army was small and how he was kind of praying that nobody would know how small his army was. And it was almost like a show of force, but there was really not much force behind it.

And do you think that Iran has benefited from that perception?

Robert Kaufman (18:13)

Absolutely right. And I put it in terms of explaining the phenomenon and linking them as you did so nicely, I refer to H.R. McMaster’s book, Battlegrounds, published in 2019. H.R. has the distinction of being a great warrior, a great scholar, a great patriot, a great defender of freedom. I’m honored to be part of Victor Davis Hansen’s Military History Studies Group where HR participates. And HR McMaster identified the problem of the West regarding Putin, China, Iran, regimes like Venezuela, its lack of strategic empathy. Or to put it another way, we have projected our assumptions onto them. And empathy is not sympathy, rather than getting in the head of how they really think. They are not normal regimes. Obama said the Iranian regime, don’t take the rhetoric seriously, was a normal regime. It wasn’t. The Soviet Union wasn’t. And the regime was the root cause.

And by treating these regimes, Neville Chamberlain’s infamous language at Munich in 1938, Hitler was a man with whom we could do business. We can do business with a lot of people and sometimes they’re dictators, but there are certain categories of rogue regimes where appeasement enables and it’s countered to realism rightly understood. When you treat, based on so-called realism, all powers as essentially alike in their geopolitical conduct and imperatives, the root cause of many of our problems is misreading these rogue regimes. And what’s exposed that is our provisional success first in Venezuela and also Iran. Let me issue one caveat to this. The Trump people want to have their cake and eat it too.

And ⁓ there’s some schizophrenia in the administration with Trump having actually better instincts and JD Vance leading the pack of isolationists. Vance said recently he still wants to negotiate with Iran on a nuclear deal. He needs to go to rehab if he really believes that.

The United States cannot let Venezuela become what Libya did and just get rid of a dictator and leave a mess. The idea that you can do this quick and dirty and you don’t have to get your hands dirty, that works sometimes, but as a categorical imperative, it can be very, very, very dangerous.

And I’m not sure that the Trump people, however much I applaud getting rid of Maduro, really firmly grasp part two of that to consolidate the victory and the implications of what we must do to do that.

Eli Steele (21:34)

Do you think the Iranian people are the exceptions to the rule in a way?

Robert Kaufman (21:39)

Well, they’re are a different ethnic stock. They’re Aryans. They’re not Arabs. And Iranians also have a different history-- Iran actually had a long history of having a semi-parliamentary tradition. It wasn’t like Iraq starting from ground zero. There was actually some basis closer to Germany after World War II, where you had the terrible regime of Hitler, but at least the Germans had had some previous experience with an open society. For all the Shah’s oppressiveness and his secret police -- Savak was brutal -- I don’t want to rationalize, contextualize, whitewash it.

He’s not Abraham Lincoln. But in terms of civil rights, not political rights, women didn’t wear the veil. Women could dress without being harassed. Women had professional opportunities. So the upshot is Iran has a less arduous road, a shorter road to travel to a potentially decent regime than many of the other regimes in the Middle East -- Assad, Syria, the difficulty in Iraq, and regimes that were much more extreme tyrannies.

Eli Steele (23:08)

Yeah, yeah, that gives some people hope. I read this quote and I read it and you could tell me if it’s relevant or if I’m projecting onto this.

“Gentlemen may cry, peace, peace, but there is no peace. The war has actually begun. The next gale, the sweeps from the north, will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms. Our brethen are already in the field. Why stand we here idle What is it that the gentlemen wish? What would they have if life so dear or peace so sweet had to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God. I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death.”

And that’s obviously Patrick Henry. Is Iran at that point?

Robert Kaufman (24:10)

We don’t know. But we do know something that Winston Churchill told us when he was one of the few to protest the Munich agreement sacrificing democratic Czechoslovakia on the flawed theory that that was Hitler’s last territorial demand. He promised and therefore Chamberlain thought he would abide by the agreement.

Churchill warned that with a regime like that, a sacrifice, a sellout like that will not give you either peace nor honor, but it reap the whirl wind. Let me give you also a very positive preliminary effect that Trump may undermine with other policies. This has put a bit of muscle into deterring China as well, seeing what the United States accomplished so deftly in Venezuela. The other thing to note too is that although, especially since the invasion of Ukraine, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea had been acting as an axis of tyranny with a high degree of coordination to their policies, China has noticeably backed off so far from backing either Maduro’s supporters or the Ayatollahs. Now, this may be very cynical because the Chinese are calculating that we’ll leave the Americans dominant in the Western Hemisphere and and now will give us a green light with Taiwan. That is much more important. But I do think one of the other side effects to our benefit, whether Trump intended it not, is that the virtuosity of being able to swoop into Venezuela, all the complicated coordination, literally leaving no footprints, get into somebody’s house and then take them out unscathed.

I think caused a few deep breaths in our enemies that it’s not a good idea to take on the United States. That doesn’t mean we’re spending enough on defense. No, we are not. And Trump belatedly, maybe too late in his term for leverage, has recognized that. But another concrete benefit is bolstering deterrence.

More broadly, Eli, when people on the right, I don’t call them conservatives, I call them the MAGA right, the extreme versions, because there was a recent poll and most MAGA people are not isolationists.

Sometimes fighting and fighting over there rather than fighting here saves you much blood, toil, tears and sweat. And what people who understandably raise the issue, what’s the cost of intervention, they don’t consider adequately the other side of the equation because it’s a balance sheet. It is the cost of intervention, which we shouldn’t dismiss, versus the potential cost of non-intervention.

And I think we’ve neglected, or certain elements have neglected that dimension, assuming that staying out always is a winner. We’ve learned in the 30s, the retrenchment of the 70s, that’s not always so, to the contrary. And we learned with Harry Truman and Ronald Reagan that sometimes ⁓ doing more sooner will save much blood, toil, tears, and sweat later.

Eli Steele (27:48)

What is the cost if this revolution against the Islamic Revolution fails? They want a worldwide Islamic regime and that’s what they’ve stated since 1979. So the question is what happens if these people fail now? 12,000 dead.

Robert Kaufman (28:08)

Well, you’re making H.R. McMaster’s point that instead of taking what other people say and treating it seriously, we dismiss it and say, no. Obama said, ignore Iranian rhetoric, they’re a normal regime. No, Putin really doesn’t mean what he says when he said in 2005 in public to his parliament, the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century. No, Xi Jinping doesn’t really mean what he tells his Politburo that he considers the very existence of freedom an existential threat, and the United States as the chief obstacle to China’s global ambitions, not just to dominate the Indo-Pacific, the world’s most important power center, also to dominate the world. And we tend to dismiss that.

And I have a very complicated theory that we have to think about again, because we’ve ignored it to our peril in the countries I just mentioned. And I hope your listeners focus the maximum degree of attention on this profound, complicated insight. Here goes. Sometimes in international politics, if it walks, talks, and quacks like a duck, it is one. And that is true of these regimes that have time and again told us what they wanted to do, and we have willfully ignored it and projected our assumptions onto them.

And we’ve got to stop that. That is a necessary, not sufficient condition, but a necessary condition to moral and strategic sanity.

Eli Steele (29:56)

Absolutely, mean, I mean, we would not have had October 7 if it was not for Iran.

Robert Kaufman (30:02)

When Trump left office the first time in 2021, he had Iran in a box. Iran was just as malevolent, but the secondary sanctions were working. Iran didn’t have the revenue to fund their murderous genocidal proxies. In comes Biden, he lifts the sanctions.

He provides Iran billions of cash, adding insult to injury in the Afghan pullout, which was one of the disgraceful episodes of American military diplomatic history. A lot of that equipment, after the Chinese and the Russians reverse engineered it, found its way to Gaza and to Lebanon.

So we actually, under Biden, by trying to revive Obama’s feckless policy of engagement, lowered the barriers to deterrence and actually funded Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, waging their murderous seven front war. And we ought to thank God on our knees that however controversial you think he is, Benjamin Netanyahu had the fortitude. And if this wasn’t a family program, I would use another adjective attached to the male anatomy.

Netanyahu had the fortitude and the Israelis had the heroism and the creativity not to give in. And we ought to thank our lucky stars that for all in the West who thought that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would succeed in two days, including one of our worst chiefs of staff, Mark Milley, who predicted that and Biden hoped it would end quickly, offered Zelensky a plane ticket. Zelensky and his Ukrainians have done for the possibility of Western defense what Netanyahu and the bravery of Israelis have done in the Middle East.

And it’s a shame, it’s worse than a shame, that many elements, including some on the right, don’t appreciate, that Israel and Ukraine are the very allies that you want. They do the fighting. They’re not asking for American soldiers. All they’re asking for is the weapons to fight, and they fight well. You can’t get better allies than that. And for those who complain about aid to Israel and Ukraine, they’re insane. They have been great security bargains.

Without Ukraine, the Russian armory would be intact on the Polish border rather than significantly degraded. Without Ukraine, there wouldn’t be Finland and Sweden in NATO, significantly strengthening NATO’s capabilities and complicating Russia’s strategic task, adding 800 miles of border against two capable armies that Russia has to defend.

Churchill put it best, there’s only one thing worse than the difficulties allies can give you: It’s not having allies. So while we do have allies that are freeloaders, while some allies, Eastern Europe, Israel, Ukraine are better than others, particularly the French and, until recently, the Germans, although they have a decent prime minister now, allies have been a huge force multiplier for the United States in our geopolitical composition in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. So we don’t have to invade Greenland.

Now that said, Eli, critics of Trump on Greenland also have their head in an area associated with a colonoscopy. According to doctors, the colon is six feet and many progressives are in the colon five feet, 11 and three quarters of an inch. Greenland is strategic territory. FDR recognized that with Europe under Nazi domination, we needed Greenland to control sea lanes. China and Russia are militarizing the Arctic, which pose a significant security threat for us.

Greenland in Western hands is essential. Trump’s right about that. Harry Truman said the same thing. The issue is not whether he’s right, but Denmark is a good ally. They spend more than their share on defense. Sometimes you can achieve more with honey than vinegar. And sometimes, to Trump’s credit, you needed the threat of vinegar finally to rouse NATO to spend what they should have been spending, same up with us, for a long time. So there’s a balance, and we are out of balance in one way, but with Trump treating democratic India, Europe, for all its shortcomings, Denmark, worse than he has treated Putin and China on issues like tariffs this is immoral and strategically unwise.

Eli Steele (35:34)

Can you tell us what the Middle East would be like without the Islamic Republic in power?

Robert Kaufman (35:43)

We don’t know what it will be like, but it will be different and it’s hard to conceive that it will be worse. It depends what type of regime will emerge. You’re also going to see some negative byproducts, meaning the incentive for the Saudis and some of the Arab regimes, Sunni regimes to cooperate with Israel will diminish with Iran not being considered the primary threat.

But overall, taking the ins and out, if the Iranian revolution actually succeeds in getting rid of the revolutionary regime, you’re gonna see a Middle East where Turkey and Israel are the dominant powers. Turkey under this Prime Minister is dangerous and Islamist, but Erdogan is also unpopular and it may be because Turkey also has an imperfect democratic tradition that a potentially good domino effect of the success of an Iranian revolution may have similar beneficial domino effect for the dynamics in Turkey where Erdogan is not popular. And there is within the Turkish people also a significant element that wishes to go back to the Turkey of pre-Islamic, pre-Ottoman outlook that seeks to make Turkey into a caliphate.

Eli Steele (37:17)

All we can do is pray for the people on the ground and have faith —

Robert Kaufman (37:28)

You put it well, things are better than they were before, because there is a genuine chance. Things are better than they were before by far, because Israel did the dirty work with Iran that we should have been doing, and as the German Chancellor Mertz had the integrity to point out, what has happened since October 7th is a necessary, if not sufficient condition for the Middle East enjoying a new and better day. And that’s also to our benefit, not only morally, but practically, we have what Tocqueville calls self-interest rightly understood in a decent outcome.

Eli Steele (38:16)

I guess the gift of October 7th is that it woke us up to the realities of the world. At least enough of us. At least enough of us.

Robert Kaufman (38:25)

It may have.

Eli Steele (38:26)

Thank you very much, Professor. Thank you.

Robert Kaufman (38:28)

Eli, always a pleasure. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. And for your listeners, I want to repeat again, there are many disappointing, depressing things about university campuses. I spent my life there, including faculties, administrators, many students. One of the things that keeps me going is that I had the pleasure and honor to have Eli Steele as a student and watch him blossom as a professional and a man of tremendous moral courage and integrity. It’s an honor to be here and I am proud that I was your professor and I didn’t damage you psychically at least to achieve what you achieved.

Eli Steele (39:16)

No, I think that you are an example of what professors should be. I mean, that’s the reason why we go to college. And I was very fortunate to have you challenge us, to have you do all of that. Because without that, I would not be the same person as I am.

Robert Kaufman (39:36)

Well, I feel lucky and Eli, thank you anytime you wanna have me and after today your listeners may rebel like the Iranian population. I’m happy to appear. It’s a pleasure.

Eli Steele (39:50)

Yeah, absolutely. All right. We’ll talk to you again. bye bye.