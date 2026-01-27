Hi all,

In my earlier Substack post, “Selective Compassion and the Tragedy of Katie Abraham,” I explored the painful reality of selective compassion amid our ongoing immigration and open-border debates, a situation prolonged by years of political gamesmanship that too often placed ideology and political power ahead of humanity.

These losses are tragic on all sides. Renee Good and Alex Pretti, whose deaths occurred during federal enforcement actions, drew widespread attention, heartfelt outrage, extensive media coverage, and strong calls for answers from leaders across the spectrum. Yet Katie Abraham, taken by an illegal immigrant who remained in our communities under Illinois sanctuary policies, has received far less public acknowledgment, with relatively little discussion from many of the same voices who speak powerfully about humanity and justice in other cases.

Katie Abraham

Her story and her family’s grief have remained largely in the shadows. It is heartbreaking whenever any innocent life is lost in these circumstances, and the uneven attention these tragedies receive only deepens the sense of unfairness for families like the Abrahams.

On January 10, Katie’s father, Joe Abraham, himself a son of immigrants, sent a detailed letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and asked for answers to the questions he’s been asking for almost a year.

Pritzker has dismissed Katie’s death as merely a “drunk driving incident” and refused to acknowledge the role of Illinois’ sanctuary policies in allowing her killer, an illegal immigrant with prior violations, including a DUI, to remain in the community. Would we reduce a knife attack by someone who wasn’t supposed to be here to just a “knife incident,” ignoring the preventable failures that enabled it?

The irony was made all the more starker yesterday when Pritzker himself demanded answers and accountability in response to Alex Pretti’s shooting by Border Patrol agents, tweeting about holding “Greg Bovino and Trump’s agents” responsible for “the killings and the damage they’ve done to America.”

Yet, to this day — past the January 19, 2026, deadline Joe Abraham set, which also happens to be the first anniversary of Katie’s death — Pritzker has ignored this letter.

Joe Abraham asked me to post his letter in full below in hopes of bringing attention to voices and families that have too often been overlooked in these painful debates.

January 10, 2026

Dear Governor Pritzker,

My name is Joe Abraham, and I am writing as a grieving parent whose daughter, Katie Abraham, was killed by an illegal alien, Julio Cucul-Bol, living in Illinois under the state’s sanctuary policies. He killed two people and injured three others. This was not an abstract policy failure for our family—it was catastrophic, permanent, and preventable.

As law-abiding, tax-paying residents of Illinois, we upheld our side of the social contract. The State did not uphold its responsibility to protect our family. I list below some questions and am requesting clear answers, accountability, and meaningful reform.

Illinois Driver’s License Issuance

Julio Cucul-Bol possessed an Illinois driver’s license despite being illiterate and unable to read or write in any language.

How did he pass the written driver’s examination?

What safeguards exist to ensure comprehension of traffic laws and safety requirements?

Bol does not speak English or Spanish and cannot read or write in any language. His primary language is K’iche’ , an Indigenous Mayan language spoken in the mountainous regions of Guatemala. Given that his only language is K’iche’, what translation or accommodation procedures were used?

Were certified K’iche’ interpreters involved, and how was accuracy ensured?

2. Traffic Safety, Criminal Enforcement, and Prior Police Contact

On the night my daughter was killed, Bol was driving under the influence when he struck the vehicle in which Katie was a passenger stopped at a red light from the rear at nearly 80 miles per hour. He then fled the scene, demonstrating a clear failure to understand—or disregard for—basic legal and moral obligations required to live safely in our communities.

This was not his first interaction with Illinois law enforcement. Prior to killing my daughter:

Bol was stopped by Urbana police and cited for a driving infraction and for not having insurance .

He was only ticketed, despite his lack of insurance and unresolved identity issues.

He failed to appear in court, did not pay his fines, and no follow-up action was taken by the State of Illinois .

Why did these violations not trigger further review, enforcement, or notification to appropriate authorities?

Why was a person who did not appear in court and ignored legal obligations allowed to continue driving on Illinois roads?

What systems failed so completely that repeated warning signs resulted in no intervention—until my daughter was killed?

Language, Assimilation, and Integration

As stated above, we learned that Bol does not speak English or Spanish, and cannot read or write in any language, and that his primary language is K’iche’ an Indigenous Mayan language spoken in the mountainous regions of Guatemala. This language is not derived from Spanish, is not mutually intelligible with Spanish, and qualified interpreters are often difficult to secure.

What programs were intended to support language acquisition, cultural integration, or basic community orientation for individuals who do not speak English?

How does the State assess whether integration efforts are effective when an individual remains unable to communicate, read, or write after years of residence?

How were agencies able to communicate meaningfully with him given this extreme language barrier?

Education and Workforce Development

Through an interpreter, Bol stated he had no formal education in any language.

What procedures exist to assess educational background upon arrival?

Was he ever referred to adult-education, literacy, or job-training programs?

If no such referrals occurred, was the expectation that he would remain indefinitely supported by taxpayer-funded assistance?

Identity, Alias Use, and Basic Screening Failures

Julio Cucul-Bol, a Guatemalan national, was using the alias “Juan Jahaziel Saenz-Suarez,” identifying himself as a Mexican national. Federal law-enforcement authorities were aware of this identity fraud.

Why was an individual known to be using an alias allowed to remain in Illinois communities without meaningful verification?

What identity-verification or background-check procedures were applied, if any?

Would even a minimal background check—confirming true identity and nationality—have flagged Bol for further review or removal?

If so, why were these basic steps not taken, and who bears responsibility for that failure?

It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that had his true identity been properly verified, my daughter would still be alive.

Communicable Disease Screening and Public Health

In federal court on November 23, 2025, it was stated that Bol is currently receiving treatment through the Illinois Department of Corrections for an incurable communicable disease (HIV).

What medical screening protocols were in place when he entered Illinois?

How was he able to reside in our communities for years without documented testing, monitoring, or treatment?

What procedures exist to ensure public-health safety when individuals with significant medical needs enter the state?

What plan, if any, existed to ensure he had access to appropriate medical care while also protecting the public?

Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Why does Illinois refuse to fully cooperate with federal authorities when federal law enforcement was already aware that this individual was using an alias and misrepresenting his nationality?

Why were these warnings effectively ignored?

The man who killed my daughter was not labeled the “worst of the worst,” yet he killed two people and injured three others. Why are we refusing cooperation with federal authorities that could have prevented this?

Policies, Safeguards, and Oversight

What background checks, identity-verification controls, and screening processes were in place at the time of my daughter’s death?

Were these processes ever audited internally or by an independent body?

If such processes were absent or knowingly bypassed, how is this legislative and executive failure being addressed?

Monitoring and Financial Support

What systems were being used to understand who was residing in Illinois and under what identity?

How were illegal individuals financially supported, and how much taxpayer money has been allocated since sanctuary policies were enacted?

It is deeply painful to consider that the taxes we paid may have supported the man who killed our daughter.

Lack of Outreach and Accountability

Why has no representative of the State of Illinois, nor you, the Governor, reached out to our family?

How can this indifference—and the disrespect Illinois has shown towards Katie’s life— be remedied?

Preventing Future Tragedies

Most of our family lives in the Chicagoland area. We are deeply concerned that another family will suffer a similar loss.

What specific actions can be taken in Springfield, Cook County, and Chicago to ensure identity verification, lawful cooperation, traffic-law enforcement, and community safety?

If one of your own children were killed by someone who was driving drunk, using an alias, ignoring court orders, and shielded by policy failures, what reforms would you demand?

How can I help ensure that Katie’s death leads to real change rather than silence?

This letter records a fatal breakdown of government responsibility. My daughter’s death was not inevitable; it was the foreseeable result of ignored warnings, abandoned safeguards, and policy choices.

The State of Illinois must answer for these failures and act decisively to ensure they are never repeated. Anything less is an abdication of duty.

As we approach the first anniversary of Katie’s killing on January 19, 2025, the continued indifference shown by the State of Illinois—no outreach, no explanation, no acknowledgment of her life—has compounded our grief. The silence from those entrusted with public safety communicates that her life was not valued enough to warrant even a conversation about why she had to die under these immigration and enforcement policies.

It is precisely because of that indifference that this letter must be sent. The failures documented here were foreseeable, preventable, and fatal. The State of Illinois owes my family—and every law-abiding resident—clear answers, accountability, and immediate corrective action.

I expect a substantive response by Monday, January 19, 2026.

Sincerely,

Joe Abraham

Glenview, Illinois Cell: —————

Email: ——————

(End of letter)

My best,

Eli