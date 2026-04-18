Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Davemon's avatar
Davemon
7dEdited

The liberal mind is a mysterious and terrifying place. From which seemingly caring and kind ideas emerge that when put into practice destroy everything they manage to put their hands upon. Yet never do the terrible outcomes and suffering caused change the determination by these minds to proceed with the prescribed “kindness.” No amount of evidence of the harm incurred will ever deter the liberal mind of abandoning the idea.

I must ask: Is this an Accident? Or simply how Evil manifests in the world?

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
7d

Suddenly I am thinking of "Lord of the Flies."

These days I often think of "Lord of the Flies." There is much that can be taken from the novel. Mostly, I examine what it tells us about children left to develop their own moral code in the absence of adults. "Lord of the Flies" is fiction, yet the reality plays out in life and death while adults argue over outlawing guns, but ignore raising the children. To many wokists, children shooting children is the fault of our white ancestors, not of negligent parents. The kids sense this, that they are not to be held accountable, that the shooting is justifiable. After all, who, really, has told them different?

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