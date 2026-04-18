Hi all,

I saw a very disturbing video on my way home from the White Guilt screening at Cornell University. The screening hosted by Professor Randy Wayne had gone extremely well. The Q&A had to be cut off after an hour. Great questions were asked. I was in good spirits when the plane landed in Los Angeles, and then I looked at my phone.

At first you see a mob of kids surrounding another kid. You know it is not going to end well and yet you keep watching. When that gunshot ends the video, all you feel is horror and sadness. Most of all, I felt outrage. The kid was shot for what? What did he ever do to warrant a bullet like this, and at the park?

His name was Jaden Pierre, fifteen years old, a student at Eagle Academy in Queens. He went to Roy Wilkins Park on a Thursday evening for a water balloon fight and a game of basketball. The court is crowded, teenagers are running and laughing the way they always do when school is out and the weather finally turns. Jaden looks like any other kid in the crowd. He is just a boy at the park.

Jaden Pierre, 15 years old. (Photo courtesy of Shanelle Weston)

Then the energy shifts. A fight breaks out on the court. For some reason, Jaden ends up at the center. He is hit, knocked down, swarmed. He keeps getting up but he never strikes back. He only keeps protecting himself, likely hoping that his attackers will get bored and move on. I scan the edges of the screen, looking for someone to step in, someone to pull him out to safety. Where are his friends? Where are the adults? No one moves. And then a gun appears, a single shot to the chest, and Jaden is on the ground. The video ends there. His life ends later at the hospital.

Here is the link to the video. It is graphic.

People will say this is just another example of youth gun violence. Local coverage already has quotes from people blaming guns and a lack of programs. But it is far more than that. The reality is more horrific than these band‑aid solutions. What happened is a picture of what my father, Shelby Steele, has called the Age of White Guilt, the white‑guilt—black‑power symbiosis that chooses moral performance over real responsibility and real solutions.

Police are searching for a suspect following the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Queens on April 16, 2026.

When my father first wrote about white guilt, he was not describing a private feeling or actual guilt. He was describing what happened to America’s moral backbone after the civil rights era. When white America finally admitted to the evil of slavery and segregation, laws changed and doors opened. But many whites also lost the confidence to apply American principles of personal responsibility, equality, and justice to blacks, especially children. If you are white and feel historical guilt, what gives you the right to enforce the very American standards upon blacks - principles that whites denied blacks for centuries?

This deference is white guilt. It is not repentance, it is fear. The fear of being called racist, the fear of being seen as part of the old oppression. So instead of one set of standards for all American individuals, whites on the left crafted a different reality for blacks: programs instead of standards, rhetoric instead of enforcement, endless talk about “systems” and almost nothing about individual responsibility.

To repeat, white guilt allowed whites on the left to use blacks for their moral vanity rather than applying American principles to them. It became more important to look innocent than to be effective.

And yet we already know a great deal about how to prevent what happened to Jaden. They are not “black” solutions, but human solutions.

In every city I’ve visited or filmed in, it’s the same story. A small number of young men, on a few blocks, drive most of the shootings. That’s the reality. If we are to be serious about prevention, we have to look at this reality, at the behavior. We have to target the kids most likely to pick up guns, who have picked up guns, and we have to make it absolutely clear that carrying and using a gun has firm, predictable consequences. If they put the gun down, help them. If they don’t, stop them. This is not a racial formula. This is how human beings and communities work.

The same is true for everything that comes before the gun. Children who grow up with parents and who are loved are less likely to end up in serious violence. And they must believe in something higher, bigger than themselves. Families who share a moral world, faith in God, or at least in something higher than guns and social media, raise kids who value their lives. As Bob Woodson said in my documentary, What Killed Michael Brown?, would Michael Brown have charged Officer Darren Wilson if he truly valued his life?

None of this depends on race. Human beings, whatever their color, need the same basic things: family, meaning, purpose, standards, consequences, and hope. When those are present, violence goes down. When they are absent, violence rises. Race does not change that equation. It is only a convenient way to avoid facing the cold reality.

That is why building white guilt “solutions” around race and guilt is so poisonous. As long as policy begins with “What do we owe this group?” instead of “What do human beings need to thrive and be safe?” we will keep getting half‑measures and excuses. When you treat black boys as a special category who must be handled with different standards, you are not honoring them but denying their full humanity. You are saying, quietly, that they are too fragile for the same expectations, the same accountability, the same hard but ultimately loving truths that other kids receive.

Jaden was not a symbol of “black issues.” He was a human being who needed adults willing to protect him, communities willing to set boundaries, and a society willing to act on what it already knows about human behavior. He did not deserve to die on that concrete for a stupid argument, a fleeting moment of status, or a gun in the wrong hands. If America means anything anymore, it cannot be the freedom to look away. It has to be the courage to tell the truth about what killed Jaden, and it must be the will to build a tougher, more human reality that would have sent him home alive.

All my best,

Eli