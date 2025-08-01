Hi all,

When I was a freshman at NYU’s film school in the 1990s, a guest professor stood before our class and declared that a new age of filmmaking was upon us. No shot should last longer than three seconds, he said. Scenes? Thirty seconds, a minute at most. What I remember was the silence that followed, his eyes daring any of us to push back. We didn’t. We had just come out of the 80s, saturated with MTV’s frenetic cuts, and the 90s action films were already accelerating into a blur of smash cuts, each faster than the last.

I have thought often about the professor’s words over the years, especially when editing my films. Our attention spans have withered. But there is a cost to brevity. Short shots are often unmemorable. Short scenes build upon one another, steering us to a conclusion, but how many of those scenes land? The moments that endure, the ones that endear themselves into your psyche, are the long ones. They don’t just play — they become a part of you.

I have never forgotten Pacino’s calculated stare before he crosses the threshold into the criminal world and shoots the crooked cop in The Godfather. Young Pelle’s slow, heart-wrenching goodbye walk away from his ailing father in Pelle The Conquer. The raw, electric tension between Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta in Goodfellas. The first time Rocky kisses Adrian in Rocky. And those midnight drives in the Mustang in A Man and a Woman. These scenes don’t rush. They unfold, giving us time to feel, to claim them as our own.

Pelle the Conqueror

This brings me to Shoah, Claude Lanzmann’s 9½-hour Holocaust documentary, a film that took eleven years to create. I first encountered it as a boy in 1985 or 1986, watching over two days in a Saratoga theater with my family. The film’s slow and deliberate shots — many of them over a minute — showed me a world I had never seen before.

We watched the Nazis detail their operations and squirmed as survivors relived their horrors. At one point, the film showed train schedule documents that detailed a stop at Radom, Poland, at 12:03 AM on its way to Treblinka. My family was from that town. Were our relatives forced onto that train?

Decades later, I sought out Shoah again, slipping four DVDs into an old DVD player that skipped one too many times. At first, I had to quiet my mind, set my phone aside. But soon, I was captivated anew.

The film does not concern itself with time and does not utilize historical or archival footage. Everything takes place in the present, the interviews and the visits to the camps. Shoah is a film of memory. The past cannot be reconstructed, only recalled, and through these memories we reveal who we are across time.

To reveal memory on film, it takes time.

One scene, in particular, sears itself into memory: Simon Srebnik standing before a Catholic church in Chelmno, Poland, on the day villagers celebrate the Virgin Mary’s birth. Earlier in the film, we saw Simon, one of only two survivors of Chelmno’s extermination of over 400,000 Jews, singing on the Narew River, passing the killing fields where his family perished. We walk with him through lush, verdant landscapes as he recounts the burning of 2,000 bodies daily. Now, he stands among Polish villagers—his age, his witnesses—smiling as they recall him as the “singing boy,” so frail that he seemed “ripe for the coffin.” They claim joy at his survival, yet there is an eerie detachment to their words.

Above is the full scene of Simon at the Catholic Church

At first, Simon’s presence in this scene feels unsettling. Claude Lanzmann faced criticism for placing a survivor in such a grim context. Yet, without this bold choice, we would miss the raw collision of guilt, victimhood, prejudice, history, and faith that unfolds.

The slowness of the scene is deliberate — one master shot with a few close ups. As the villagers’ Polish is translated into Lanzmann’s French, we are given time to study Simon’s face. His smile mirrors theirs, but is it genuine? Does he dare hope the world has changed? Then the conversation shifts to the gas vans. The villagers describe Jews herded into a barn, then packed into the church behind Simon, many of them moaning from hunger. Their tone is matter-of-fact with a hint of relish as they describe how the gas vans backed up to the church doors, pointing directly at the doors behind Simon—a man who lived it.

Midway, a solemn procession emerges from the church, parting Simon and the villagers. Lanzmann lets it play out in full. The same ritual, we realize, unfolded in the past. The beauty of the procession clashes with the church’s grim history as a waystation to death. What are we to make of this collision of faith and atrocity?

In the scene’s final act, the group reassembles. The villagers finish their account of the gas vans—fifty, they say, to kill so many. Then Lanzmann asks why this happened to the Jews. One villager answers: because they were the richest.

The smiles begin to vanish. The scene shifts from personal memory to historical prejudice: the guilt of the Jew. A villager who had been rubbing his mouth impatiently behind Simon for quite some time steps to the front of the crowd to recount a story that a rabbi allegedly told to the Jews waiting for deportation in a nearby Polish town.

"The rabbi said that around two thousand years ago the Jews condemned the innocent Christ to death, And when they did that, they cried out: ‘Let his blood fall on our heads and on our sons’ heads.’ Then the rabbi told them: ‘Perhaps the time has come for that, so let us do nothing, let us go, let us do as we're asked.’”

The villagers nod along to this alleged tale that gives their memory the innocence it needs to grapple with the horrors that took place in their town. Meanwhile, the camera zooms in on Simon, and one can only wonder what he is thinking. Has anything really changed since the time he was forced to sing for his life on the river?

Shoah doesn’t rush. It holds the moment, forcing us to confront the persistence of memory — its beauty, its distortions, its wounds. In a world addicted to the quick cut, snap judgments, and black and white oversimplifications, Lanzmann reminds us that some truths can only be revealed in the long take.

Have a great weekend,

Eli