Hi all,

When Morris Dees, co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), came to speak at Claremont McKenna College in the 1990s, I was a student there. I don’t remember what he said, but I remember the gun sticking out of his sports coat. It was a .357 or something Clint Eastwood would carry in Dirty Harry. We had heard that this was the man who had taken on the KKK in the heart of Alabama and the gun made the legend real.

Today, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche launched a bombshell, accusing the SPLC of funding the very terror groups it claimed to be fighting.

The 11-count federal indictment charges the SPLC with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to the allegations, between 2014 and 2023, the SPLC paid at least $3 million to eight individuals affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, the National Socialist Movement, the United Klans of America, and other white supremacist organizations. These are the very same groups that SPLC was raising hundreds of millions of dollars from donors to destroy. The money was allegedly funneled through shell companies and prepaid cards to conceal its source. One recipient was a leader of the group that organized the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, where Heather Heyer was killed. He received roughly $270,000 over eight years.

“The SPLC was not dismantling these groups,” Blanche said. “It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

FBI Director Kash Patel put it simply, “The money never lies, and they got caught.”

(From left) Host Tony Harris; Morris Dees, Founder Southern Poverty Law Center; and Heidi Belrich, Intelligence Project Director at SPLC, appear on stage during the “Hate in America” panel at the Investigation Discovery 2016 Winter TCA on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.

Nothing has been proven yet. The SPLC will have its day in court. Its interim CEO has called the charges false and politically motivated. But even as allegations, what strikes me most is not the fraud itself, but the why behind it. Why would an organization founded to fight racism need to pump up racism? Why manufacture the very evil you claim to oppose?

The answer is white guilt. If the allegations are true, this SPLC case may be one of its most corrupted and egregious manifestations. My father, Shelby Steele, has spent forty years on this question. To paraphrase him, white guilt is the eternal drive by many whites, especially left of center, to prove their innocence of racism, to show over and over that they are not complicit in America’s racial sins. If racism fades, the innocence business collapses. If the Klan loses members or the charge of systemic racism loses its sting, the fundraising letters lose their power. If the emergency ends, the machine stops.

The SPLC did not begin as the institution now facing these charges. Founded in 1971 in Montgomery, Alabama, by Dees and Joe Levin, with civil rights legend Julian Bond as its first president, the SPLC took on genuine fights. I remember hearing stories from my parents about how they desegregated the YMCA, integrated state troopers, challenged unfair electoral districts, and sued the Klan after violent attacks. That is why I was excited to meet Dees when I had the chance. For a long time, the SPLC used the law to make the promises of equality real on the ground and in the heart of the deep South and elsewhere.

That early chapter makes what followed all the more devastating.

As my father has argued, when the Civil Rights era destroyed the legal architecture of white supremacy, white America experienced the profound loss of moral authority. Rather than meet that reckoning honestly — through color-blind standards, genuine accountability, and the equal application of the American principles to all — many whites chose the easier path, the performance of perpetual atonement. Rather than invest in the true uplift of blacks emerging from centuries of oppression, they would become fighters against racism, ironically after the fall of white supremacy, because fighting racism was the only way left to feel righteous innocence.

From suing real Klan violence, the SPLC institutionalized white guilt. It built a vast donor base by mapping extremists and labeling an ever-growing list of dissenters as hate that must be fought. Conservatives like Charlie Kirk who had never committed an act of violence found themselves on its lists alongside actual white supremacists. Far from the days of fighting the Klan, the SPLC was now slaying windmills. The SPLC became the corruption, an organization whose survival depended on the emergency never ending.

The grift formula is simple. You inflate the threat, sound the alarm, position yourself as the brave slayer of hate, and collect hundreds of millions from donors desperate to feel they are on the right side of history. The donor gets innocence. The corporation gets its ESG credential. The foundation gets its social justice bona fides. And the SPLC gets paid.

Real black communities bear the cost of this bargain. Real black families in real cities, especially those in the underclass, live with the consequences of institutions more interested in the performance of anti-racism than in the far more difficult and unglamorous work of developing individuals into productive members of society. The SPLC raised hundreds of millions in the name of protecting the vulnerable. The real product here was donor innocence.

If these charges hold, this is not merely fraud. It is white guilt at its most predatory. The vacuum of moral authority that the civil rights reckoning created was supposed to produce genuine accountability, genuine repair, genuine progress. Many Americans truly sought that, but they were eventually outmaneuvered by those who saw white guilt as their power. And if the DOJ is to be believed, that industry did not just fail to reduce racism. It paid racists to keep racism alive, because alive racism was worth more to the machine than a color blind society could ever be.

I still think about Morris Dees and his gun at Claremont McKenna. If the indictment’s allegations are proven, the gun was the whole point, the prop that made the performance credible, the danger that made the donors open their wallets, the legend that kept the white guilt machine running. The windmills had to keep turning. So someone had to be paid to tilt at them.

The SPLC’s story is not an outlier. It is white guilt in America, followed to its logical conclusion.

My best,

Eli