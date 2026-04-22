Man of Steele’s Substack

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
4dEdited

The White Guilt Industrial Complex represents one of America's biggest businesses (white guilt being one of our most lucrative natural resources) that represents the symbiotic relationship between white liberals seeking forgiveness and absolution and various entrepreneurs selling and packaging it for them (mostly in the form of empty gestures) and more proof of Eric Hoffer's famous dictum: "Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket."

White guilt is the official post-Christian religion of American cultural elites and they wear their guilt daily yet lightly like a lapel pin or keffiyeh as its purpose is almost entirely social signalling to show how much the bearer is socially, morally and intellectually superior to those OTHER WHITES, who are benighted bigots best cast from polite society. Few of their rituals have anything to do with actual black people or their needs or problems, as black people acquire an almost entirely symbolic existence in the White Savior imagination. They are objects but never subjects, unless they agree to play the assigned role of modern Blues singers, always sharing their pain and showing their scars for book deals and other sinecures.

White guilt is maybe the most prevalent and significant modern phenomenon that remains mostly unspoken and ignored, as mentioning it (especially in "left spaces") is a breach of etiquette. It simply feels too sacred, too fraught with meaning to be discussed, and a minefield of faux pas awaits the person who brings it up. It is simply the water that all post-Civil Rights era university-educated white people swim in, as much as a belief in God was to prior generations.

And while this once was valuable and socially beneficial, especially in bringing Black history and culture to the forefront of American consciousness, in the past decade it's become an empty victimhood pissing contest and just another chew toy in the eternal battle between Right and Left.

But Pascal Bruckner said it much better:

"The racialization of the world has to be the most unexpected result of the anti-discrimination battle of the last half-century. It has ensured that the battle continuously recreates the curse from which it is trying to break free."

Great work!

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
3d

I've been aware that something is seriously rotten at SPL for years now. They put perfectly decent people on their "hate" lists for speaking out against the left's racial animus project. They demonized parents speaking out against their children being indoctrinated into transgenderism in schools.

SPL Is a HATE group.

I had to bite my tongue when friends boasted about donating money to SPL. One even worked for them for a while.

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