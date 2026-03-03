Hi all,

I’ve been busy preparing for the release of the White Guilt documentary. We have some advance preview screenings coming up at Arizona State University and Cornell University along with a fundraiser as we build up support. I’ll post the details here as we go.

Since this documentary deals much with the problem of identity grounded in immutable characteristics, I thought I would write an essay on the race box and its role as a social conditioning force that has led to much of today’s tribalism. As I was writing about my heritage — black, Jewish, white, and native — realized I knew almost nothing about my white side.

I knew my grandmother Ruth well as a child. Her legacy of civil rights activism in CORE is documented. I knew she was eligible for DAR, the Daughters of the American Revolution, but had refused membership because of its long history of racist and segregationist policies. Beyond that, the details were lost to me. Then it occurred to me to google her maiden name, Hootman, alongside DAR.

Franz Christian Hootman popped up first. I thought it was too good to be true. I searched his name against the town my grandmother was born in, Ashland, Ohio. Another match.

I have written before about how my father's side of the family came to this country in chains, and how my mother's side arrived after surviving the Holocaust. I have written about coming from two generations of interracial marriages at a time when such unions were illegal in much of America. Christian's story added yet another layer to that complexity, and it is one I did not see coming.

The story begins with 16 year old Christian living in the town of Mengeringhausen in Hesse, Germany. Historical accounts, including those from the Johannes Schwalm Historical Association, document how Christian was kidnapped by the Prince of Hesse and sold as a mercenary to King George III to fight against the American colonists. His father, reportedly a wealthy man, could have purchased his freedom, but chose not to. The reason given involved some kind of dispute over a girl. I could not find additional details.

Christian refused to join the British Army. He endured thirty lashes a day for three consecutive days before he finally broke. But before he did, he told his father: “I’ll go but I will never fire a gun against the Americans, and I will never return to the Fatherland.”

He was shipped across the Atlantic as part of the Waldeck Regiment, serving in the 3rd Company as a drummer boy. He landed in New York in the summer or fall of 1776. The records grow murky here. Due to his arrival date, some accounts place him among the troops under General Howe during the New York campaign, including the Battle of Long Island (August 27, 1776) and the Battle of Kip's Bay (September 15, 1776). They eventually occupied New York City. The detailed muster rolls for low-ranking auxiliaries like drummer boys were rarely kept.

However, what is not in dispute is that he was at Trenton.

On Christmas night, December 25, 1776, George Washington led his men across the icy Delaware in a desperate gamble to reverse the course of the war. In the chaos of the surprise attack, a gun carriage rolled over Christian’s leg and fractured it. The Americans captured him.

They could have treated him as an enemy. Many Hessians were. Instead they nursed him back to health with a kindness that apparently surprised him. After three months of recovery he formally defected from the Waldeck Regiment and reenlisted as a drummer boy in the Virginia Regiment. He served with the Americans until the war ended.

For his loyalty, he was granted 600 acres along the headwaters of Buffalo Creek in what would become West Virginia. Some of his descendants pushed west to Ashland, Ohio, where my grandmother Ruth was born.

I have stared at Emanuel Leutze's famous painting of Washington crossing the Delaware many times. I even wrote a history report on the Hessian soldiers in fourth or fifth grade. It never occurred to me that an ancestor was a small part of that story.

Every branch of my family arrived in this country under duress. Slaves. Refugees. A kidnapped boy sold into someone else's war. None of them chose America in the way we romanticize. What they did with their American fate is the thread that connects them.

Christian was not defined by where he came from. Neither was my grandmother, who married across the color line and spent her life fighting for the rights of people who did not share her background. That is the pattern I keep finding when I look at my family’s history. Not shared blood or shared suffering, but the shared refusal to let circumstances of their birth be the final word on who they become

Franz Christian Hootman

That is also what the race box gets wrong. It assumes your origins are your destiny. My family, across every branch, kept proving otherwise. So did Franz Christian Hootman, a sixteen year old drummer boy from Hesse who decided, in the middle of a war that was never his, that he would rather earn 600 acres in a new country than go home to the one that had already failed him.

That choice is as American as it gets.

My best,

Eli