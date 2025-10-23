Hi all,

I’m not a good or natural public speaker and I was somewhat nervous before my panel at the Thomas Sowell conference this past Monday. There are things that I wished I had said that I didn’t.

I had been invited to speak alongside Clarence Thomas, Victor Davis Hanson, Ayaan Ferguson (Hirsi Ali), Kemi Badenoch, and Coleman Hughes — on the many contributions that Thomas Sowell has made throughout his life. As the date neared, part of me was ambivalent. Deep down, I doubted that Tom would show up even though his name was on the schedule. He had not come to the Old Parkland Conference several years ago where he was similarly honored. Tom does not live for the honors. He lives for the work — that’s his reward. Sure enough, the Thursday before, we learned Clarence Thomas would replace him.

I came to honor my father’s deep and lasting friendship with Tom. Before my afternoon panel, I listened — rather, I lipread. Aside from a few, most speakers spoke from the heart about what Tom meant to them. At one point, someone asked, “Who’s the next Thomas Sowell?” In my head, I answered: No one.

That answer was clear to me after listening to Clarence Thomas speak for over an hour about his friendship with Tom. He described discovering Sowell’s work in the 1970s and was stunned to find another man who thought like him. He told the story of seeking Tom’s autograph, only to be invited to that legendary 1980 gathering of black intellectuals at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco—Tom, Walter Williams, and a young Clarence Thomas among them.

He spoke of how meeting Tom changed his life and gave him the spine to walk his own path, no matter the consequences. Again and again, the Justice returned to the one foundational belief that he shared with Sowell and I am paraphrasing here: no matter your life condition, “there is always a way out.” Those who’ve read Justice Thomas’s memoir know his grandfather was the greatest man he ever knew. Tom, he said, belongs in that same company. Thomas became overwhelmed with emotion and paused for a good minute before he could continue.

It was at this moment that it occurred to me that Tom didn’t just write books. He created a whole world for men to exist in, including Thomas and my father. We praise his mind, his unparalleled nerve. We miss his quietest gift: generosity. There have been men who possess great power and intellect but fear sharing the stage and losing the limelight. Not Tom. When he saw talent, he pulled it close, and made room. Over decades he created a world bound by truth, not tribe. But, as Thomas (and Victor Davis Hanson) pointed out, this generosity was conditional. Tom expected the same respect that he gave. Those who did not honor that, fell out of favor.

When my panel came—Kimberly Strassel, Kemi Badenoch, Michael Steadman—I meant to speak of Tom’s generosity, the world he built. But I’m deaf. Half of my mind is always focused on articulating the consonants and vowels, making sure the room understands me. I’d even made a note before we started. By the time it was my turn to speak, the thought was gone.

If I could do it all over again, I would have said something like this:

In the 1970s, one of my father’s students handed him a book by Thomas Sowell. My father glanced at the cover, said I can’t be seen with this, and flung it across the room. Later, alone, he read it. Tom’s words opened his mind to the possibility that the path of the black identity and the associated liberal politics might not be the right one.

He began writing and published in the late 1980s. The backlash was brutal—detailed in our coming film White Guilt.

That’s when Tom, up the road at Hoover, reached out. He and his wife, Mary, invited us to dinner in Palo Alto. Then he and Mary came to our house. Many people had visited before, including magazine editors, but my father always sat at the head of the table. The night Tom visited, my father gave him the head seat without a word and I knew then there was something different about Tom.

Those dinners and unparalleled conversations began a lasting friendship between him and my father. Tom along with Hoover boss, John Raisian, brought my father to Hoover.

In doing so, Tom open his world to my father. The bond they had was fearlessness. They didn’t care what others thought. They knew the truth and fought for it. One has to wonder what it would have been like for my father if Tom had not come before him. He would have found his own path but it would not have been this one. Now, their names often travel together.

One of the many people Tom introduced my father to decades ago was Clarence Thomas. I had never met him — didn’t have the chance to introduce myself at the Old Parkland Conference. I’m usually shy in public but I forced myself across the aisle to where Thomas was sitting and introduced myself. When he realized who my father was, his eyes lit. “Your father is a great man,” he kept saying. “Shelby Steele was the one who wrote that I was the ‘freest black man alive’ and defended me during my hearing. I will never forget him for that.”

That’s the world Thomas Sowell built—one table, one book, one open seat at a time.

My best,

Eli