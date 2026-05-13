Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Driver's avatar
Dave Driver
3d

I thank God repeatedly for you and your father, Eli. You bring light into darkness.

Reply
Share
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

Thank God for you and your esteemed father, Eli! Killing America is just the kind of documentary we need right now as a nation! 👏👏👏 Trump’s executive order against DEI was fabulous! But it was only a first strip. In the San Francisco Bay Area and all across the country, DEI still to some extent lives on and even thrives. I salute 🫡 all these brave patents in San Francisco fighting against the teaching of ethnic studies and an all warts view of American history! I also salute 🫡 the push back against all this nonsense with the privilege wheel and the idiotic theory of intersectionality! These harmful and disgusting ideas are un-American and contrary to the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Man of Steele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture