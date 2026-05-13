Hi all,

This morning there was an article in the NY Post that laid out what is happening inside the K-12 San Francisco schools right now. For those of you who know, this piece hit close to home for me because I made the documentary, Killing America, right after October 7, 2023.

That film exposed what had already been unfolding in Bay Area schools for years. Honors classes had been quietly removed, one by one, over nearly a decade. At the same time, the liberation ideology framework dividing the world into oppressor and oppressed was slowly injected into many classrooms. Immutable traits were turned into moral categories. So when October 7 happened, the surge in antisemitism wasn’t surprising. It was the result.

Now, as the Post reported this morning, it’s accelerating.

San Francisco Unified has pushed through a mandatory, year-long ethnic studies course for every ninth grader. It’s called “Voices.” The name is softer, but the substance isn’t. Students are sorted through a “wheel of power and privilege,” categorized by race, gender identity, and background, and taught to see themselves and each other as fixed positions in a hierarchy.

I didn’t grow up with any of this in Bay Area schools in the 1980s and 1990s. What sorted us was merit, athleticism, creativity, taste in music, even if you smoked weed or not — human things, you know. What’s happening now is something else entirely: an ideological system that makes immutable characteristics central to how students see themselves and everyone around them.

I shouldn’t have to say this, but no one opposes teaching history, honestly, fully, and even painfully. I practice what I preach in the upcoming White Guilt documentary with my father, Shelby Steele, where we show the horror of segregation through his eyes. Most decent people would welcome stronger and more in-depth improvements in history education, but that is not what’s going on here.

Ethnic studies, as it’s being implemented, isn’t about understanding the past. As Diana Blum says in Killing America, it’s about power. It imposes historical grievance onto the present. Everything is filtered through a single idea: that today’s disparities exist solely because of historical oppression. Other variables—culture, family, personal responsibility, economic complexity—are pushed aside.

The conclusion is predetermined. The lesson here is grievance.

Civil rights attorney Lee Cheng, quoted in the Post, said it plainly: students are being “sorted, labeled, and instructed according to race-based ideological frameworks” without parental consent. That’s not education reform. That’s a direct collision with the principles civil rights laws were written to uphold.

Here is a page from Voices, SFUSD’s ethic studies curriculum. (Friends of Lowell Foundation)

And yet it’s moving forward, and with impunity. The activists driving this know they can rely on silence of many parents in the uber-liberal Bay Area. In a culture shaped by white guilt, many parents fear the consequences of speaking out.

But some refused to stay quiet.

Parents like Diana Blum and concerned citizens like Christen Linnenbach, featured in the Post as well in Killing America, have taken the hits and kept going. I’ve seen firsthand the personal cost Diana has paid. Out of respect for her privacy, I won’t detail it, but it’s been significant and deeply unjust. All she has fought for is the right of every child, including her own, to have an equal opportunity to become their best selves. The same is true for Christine who is an alum of Lowell High School.

Alongside Lee Cheng and others, they’ve shown up at board meetings, filed lawsuits, and forced transparency in a system designed to keep parents out. They already helped defeat race-based admissions in San Francisco. Now they’re taking on something even bigger: the institutionalization of ethnic studies.

(If you wish to donate to the fight, here’s the link to Friends of Lowell Foundation.)

Ever since President Trump signed an executive order targeting DEI, many convinced themselves the tide had turned. It hasn’t. The same school boards featured in Killing America haven’t budged. The zebra has been painted pink—but it’s still a zebra. And when the paint fades, nothing underneath will have changed.

What’s happening in San Francisco should end any illusions. This isn’t a policy debate. It’s a fight over what kind of country we hand to the next generation. And right now, the people pushing ethnic studies are winning, and most people aren’t even paying attention.

My best,

Eli