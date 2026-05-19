Hi all,

I just heard that Mark Fuhrman died. I wanted to share an excerpt my father wrote about him over twenty years ago, because it was only when I first read it that I understood what was really at play during the Simpson trial.

Back then, I was 18, sitting in a motel in Ashland, Oregon, waiting for the Shakespeare Festival to start, when my sister and I watched the white Bronco cruise down the 405 on TV. That day changed America in ways we couldn’t have imagined. The L.A. riots were only two years in the rearview mirror, and the city was still raw.

By the time the trial got underway, I was in college. I didn’t follow it religiously like everyone else, but Fuhrman’s name kept coming up on cable news and newspaper headlines. Racist cop. N-word. I learned that he had said the N‑word, apparently to a screenwriter several years before the double murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. The media seemed locked in a kind of witch hunt to prove he was racist to the bone. The question hanging over everything was, was his racism so deep that it could contaminate the entire case?

Still from the White Guilt documentary

Johnnie Cochran read America perfectly and played the race card like a master. Even if you didn’t like the outcome, you had to admire his craft. It was an epic performance. Cochran is why we still know Mark Fuhrman’s name. What most people don’t know is that Fuhrman had once responded to an earlier domestic dispute years earlier between O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson. He asked Nicole, “Do you want to file a police report?” Nicole said, “No.” Fuhrman told her, “It’s your life.” It became his too.

We feature a 3-4 minute segment on Furhman in the upcoming White Guilt documentary. Below is the excerpt from Shelby Steele’s White Guilt book:

In the O. J. Simpson murder trial, defense attorney Johnnie Cochran used the fact that Detective Mark Fuhrman lied on the witness stand about having ever used the N word to assert that the entire mountain of evidence pointing to Simpson’s guilt was likely contaminated with racism. Here again was the disproportion that global racism always seeks. From a man who lied to conceal an embarrassment, Fuhrman was transformed into someone who could very likely be a craven racist, a person capable of malice aforethought who might prowl Simpson’s property planting evidence against him everywhere. So powerful was global racism in the case that even the possibility that this implausible caricature might be true was given more weight than solid DNA evidence linking Simpson to the murders. The mere suggestion of racism proved the rule of virulent racism. What this meant in this court was that the bar for “reasonable doubt” was completely defined by global racism. And the court itself-like most American institutions in this age of white guilt-was so bereft of moral authority in racial matters that it could not restore proportionality to the proceedings. It could not stop the Fuhrman caricature from carrying the day. Racism was allowed to become a kind of contaminating ether that wafted through and dispelled even the hardest evidence. Johnnie Cochran succeeded in making the trial a contest between the empirical evidence and global racism, between fact and the reputation of racism for distorting and manipulating fact. What he gambled on was that the court — on television before the world — would have to show itself, above all else, deferential to racism’s distorting power. Though this black lawyer saw racism everywhere, he did not gamble his case on the court’s being racist; he gambled it on the court’s being obsessed with showing its utter freedom from racial bias, its determination to let even a hint of racism disqualify sound evidence. Johnnie Cochran instinctively understood that the court — an American institution in the age of white guilt — was infinitely more concerned with its own moral authority and legitimacy than with the truth. He knew the court would allow global racism to be the standard for “reasonable doubt” not because it was a reasonable standard but because it gave the court— in this trial of a famous black man-much-needed legitimacy where race was concerned. In sum, he knew that the court would essentially forgo the evidence against Simpson simply to prove that it was not biased against Simpson. Of course, Cochran could not have invented global racism just for use in this trial. It had to have existed already in American culture, and it had to have a self-evident plausibility and power that he could pit against the plausibility of empirical fact. In the age of racism, racism itself had been such a power. White supremacy had been a higher and more sacred law than the law of the courtroom, so that whites who murdered blacks rarely even went to trial or, if they did, walked free no matter the evidence against them. In 1955 the conviction of the white murderers of Emmet Till (the black teenager famously murdered for looking at a white woman in Mississippi) would have fractured the social order of the segregated South, so the facts in the case meant nothing and the murderers walked. White supremacy had to be served, just as white guilt was served in the Simpson case. Both Till’s killers and Simpson enjoyed a “race card.” Both invoked their race to gain immunity from the law. Does the historical symmetry of all this amount to historical justice --Simpson’s black race card evening the score with the Till killer’s white race card? I don’t think so. It only makes the point that we have not yet achieved an America in which race cannot suspend the law.

Rest in peace, Mark Fuhrman.

My best,

Eli