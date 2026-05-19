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Kiki R's avatar
Kiki R
8h

That is so sad and shocking that Fuhrman died so young. I always liked him and thought he was an honorable man. He was treated unfairly. May his memory be for a blessing.

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Jo Standifer's avatar
Jo Standifer
8h

Thank you for this.

Rest in peace, Mark Fuhrman

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