Hi all,

It didn’t begin with Henry Nowak. It didn’t begin with the attempted beheading in Belfast last night. It began long before, when Britain traded its hard discipline for universal values for a racial morality that it no longer knows how to control.

As Britain wound down her empire there was an unease in the air. There were claims of colonial atrocities and that along with the racial strife in America during the 1960s dominated the culture wars. After all, this was also the time of pan-Africanism. In Britain there were people who flinched whenever the Empire was mentioned, the beginnings of collective white guilt.

The 1965 and 1976 Race Relations Acts were attempts to right real wrongs. They said, we will not tolerate open discrimination. But there was the flip side to that same coin. The ruling class began to turn that white guilt into rules, offices, commissions. It became a system.

Then in 1993, Britain faced a reckoning over the murder of Stephen Lawrence. He was 18 and black and an aspiring architect. He was standing at a bus stop, waiting with a friend, when he was murdered in a racist attack. The Metropolitan Police botched the investigation. They treated the pain of the parents as a nuisance. The suspects were known, but it took years to deliver justice. It was a complete miscarriage of justice.

Stephen Lawrence

The 1999 Macpherson Report said “never again.” There were seventy recommendations along with the language of “zero tolerance” and “institutional racism.” Nearly every public institution from policing to the justice system was affected. It all sounded like progress and many aspects of the report were sincere. But the report also did something it likely never intended. It detonated the white guilt that had been building for the past half a century. Suddenly, there was a name for the system that failed Stephen Lawrence: institutional racism.

The report defined institutional racism as:

“The collective failure of an organization to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their color, culture, or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behavior which amount to discrimination through unwitting prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness, racist stereotyping which disadvantages minority ethnic people.”

That word, “unwitting,” changed everything. Racism no longer required intent or demonstrable evidence. Impact was what mattered. Disparate outcomes became sufficient. White became oppressor by default. More Acts followed. The Race Relations (Amendment) Act 2000 imposed a race equality duty on public bodies. This was later expanded and consolidated in the Equality Act 2010, which created the Public Sector Equality Duty. White guilt was now encoded in policy, and there was no counterforce in place to stop it.

From that point on, the institutions of Britain lived with a new fear. It was not the fear of doing wrong, but the fear of being seen to have done wrong, and the fear of being seen with the wrong kind of whites. They did what institutions always do when they are burdened with collective guilt: they performed innocence. They wrote policies. They hired consultants. They attended trainings. They engaged in performative acts where if you repeated the right mantras and nodded at the right moments, you could buy your way back into innocence. But this innocence was false.

This is the evil of white guilt that Shelby Steele has warned us about for decades. It has led to the creation of a corrupted culture in the West that tries to pay off its old sins not by deepening its commitment to the individual, but by dividing the world into tribes and managing the guilt between them. Within this world, no one is simply a person. You are a white body, a black body, a brown body. Your skin determines your place in society.

That is why Henry was treated inhumanely by those who have chosen a profession to protect and serve ALL citizens. In the white guilt racial order, the narrative is more powerful than fact. The right accusation, from the right kind of person, can outweigh a dying boy’s words.

We are paying the price for allowing our society to move away from the universal Western insistence that “you are judged as an individual” to the new ideology that says your tribe comes first, your skin comes first, and you must pay for the sins of your father. Far too many of us accepted this out of fear. Far too many whites said, “As a white, I can’t speak up or say this.” Now, here we are.

The tragedy is that this moral order was built in the name of justice. It was supposed to prevent another Stephen Lawrence. Instead, it has produced a world in which a boy like Henry can be treated as expendable because his guilt is assumed before he opened his mouth and asked for an ambulance. It has produced a world where the officer literally said “I know“ when Nowak’s killer claimed he hadn’t been stabbed. It also has produced a world in which a city can watch a man nearly beheaded and hesitate to say what everyone saw, because the truth might be called “racist.”

If we want to change this, we cannot just tinker with policies or swap out slogans. We have to go after the vision itself. When Thomas Sowell reviewed Shelby Steele’s book, “White Guilt,” he wrote:

“Before we turn to facts, we need to understand the vision. This is a vision of the world more precious than gold. To those who believe it, this vision is a treasure beyond price because it is also a wonderful vision of themselves—and they are not likely to give it up for anything so mundane as grubby facts. “For those liberals who lived through the 1960s, that was often also the springtime of their youth, increasingly treasured as a memory, as the grim realities of old age settle down upon them today. It is expecting an awful lot to expect them to consider any alternative vision of the world, especially one that shatters the beautiful picture of themselves as wise and compassionate saviors of society. But what are the facts?”

A fact is that the white guilt vision offers a very flattering picture to those who live inside it: you are not like those other whites; you are enlightened, allied, on the right side of history. That self‑portrait is more precious than anything. People will cling to it even as boys die in handcuffs and blood runs on city streets.

Breaking this order starts with the self. For too long, we’ve pointed fingers at others as the problem while doing nothing. We love pointing out the hypocrisies of the Left and they are endless, but they only enrich the influencers. If we do not wish to be defined by tribes or condemned because of our skins, then we must accept that we are judged by what we do. That is what it means to be Western. We are judged by our character and actions and that includes protecting and defending the universal Western principles and values for all.

My best,

Eli