Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Liverpool Mary's avatar
Liverpool Mary
1d

Spot on need to read again

And again the truth and the poetic truth that you and your father spoke in

“What killed Michael Brown “ that line has always haunted me

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Catie's avatar
Catie
1d

Spot-on, as always, Eli! Thank you for your measured response to a difficult-to-discuss topic.

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