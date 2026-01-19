Hi all,

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In a sense it has become a date when Americans ritually reaffirm our commitment to judging one another by the content of our character, not the color of our skin, as King so powerfully urged in his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Yet in practice, far too many still grant race a primacy over character. They treat race, a human invention, as the key to unlocking some promised land of justice. No one can deny race’s devastating historical impact on this country, including on my own family. However, was it race itself that inflicted the harm, or was it the human power structures that exploited race for their own ends? The answer is obvious.

Race was never the oppressor itself. It was the tool wielded by those who sought to dominate and use another human being for their advantage. Yet, we say because the past powers abused race to their advantage, we must invert the tables today and exploit race once more, this time under the banner of social justice and historical redress.

But that never quite works, doesn’t it? History shows that such reversals do not heal — they only perpetuate the same dehumanizing logic that keeps tribalism alive and us divided.

The deeper inconvenience is our shared humanity. Whenever race is elevated above the individual, it diminishes what makes us human: our capacity for personal responsibility, moral agency, and genuine connection. It subordinates character to race, freedom to grievance, and development to perpetual victimhood.

Decades from now, future generations may look back on our era with bewilderment. They will ask how a society so close to realizing King’s vision chose instead to hand race renewed authority over our lives, allowing it to eclipse the very humanity that King fought to affirm. They may wonder at our weakness, our shortsightedness, in letting a construct divide us when character could have united us.

This leads me to Victor Davis Hanson’s powerful recounting of the time he met Martin Luther King, Jr., as a young boy. Hanson was my father’s longtime peer at the Hoover Institution and a regular guest in our home. What Shelby Steele and Hanson shared was a clear-eyed grasp of King’s true meaning for America. That shared understanding is why I’m sharing his recent letter here — Jack Fowler published it this weekend at Philanthropy Daily and kindly permitted republication.”

Victor Davis Hanson walks among the almond orchards surrounding his home in Selma, Calif., with two of his beloved dogs. (Samira Bouaou)

For those who may not know, Hanson recently underwent major lung cancer surgery. In his own words: “I am recovering well from the lung cancer surgery, but now mostly dealing with the after effects of the long time under anesthesia for the two procedures, blood loss, anemia, and some AFIB, which are all mostly manifested in fatigue and weakness. But I hope to rebuild and recover and return to work in time, especially given the frantic news cycle of the last month…” Our family keeps him in our prayers. May he recover fully and return to his public seat soon.

I was asked to be on Hanson’s podcast by Fowler and we discussed King as well as “What Killed Michael Brown?” and the upcoming “White Guilt” film.

And, now here is Hanson in his own words about meeting King:

[This is a lightly edited transcript of a November, 2021, episode of The Classicist, Victor Davis Hanson’s podcast, in which he recounts to Jack Fowler his youthful meeting of Martin Luther King Jr. in San Francisco in 1965.]

FOWLER: Would you tell us about when you saw Martin Luther King speak in San Francisco when you were a young boy?

VDH: Yeah, I will. I’m hesitating for a second because I want to get the date roughly correct. I think it was 1965. Yeah, it was ’65. And I say that because I was born in 1953. I wasn’t twelve yet. It was in the spring as I recall. We had a friend in San Francisco, her name was Ralpine—I won’t give her last name, she’s probably passed away now. She called my mother up and said, “Martin Luther King is speaking at the Grace Cathedral, the new Grace Cathedral”—the Episcopalian church, it had been refurbished, actually it was never quite finished, and this was a grand opening. “Would you come up?” That was a long drive, and we didn’t have a very good car. She got us all little suits—we didn’t have any suits because we really didn’t have any money—and my mom got us dressed up and my father and she got in this old 1956 Dodge station wagon and we started putt putt putting, and we pulled over in Los Banos—we got up early, I’m talking about four in the morning.

So, we stopped and called her up and Ralphine said, “Oh, I have another request. We have three African American friends in Hunter’s Point, will you pick them up?” And my dad said, “Well, we’re on schedule to get there before.” And Ralphine said, “No, they have no transportation.” Now that was a pretty rough neighborhood—we were just these kinds of bumpkins, although my mom had gone to Stanford, and my father had gone to University of Pacific. Anyway, we went into Hunter’s Point and there were three most lovely ladies, African American ladies, in their seventies. And we three kids in the back jumped in the cargo section—no such thing in those days as three rows of seats. They sat there, my mom and dad and the three ladies, they all got along wonderfully. We putt putt putted, my dad being kind of an old navigator—nothing bothered him, even though he was a farmer and a high school teacher, a college administrator.

He just went right into San Francisco. We looked out, and we could not believe it. We had planned to be there two hours early but ended up being about twenty minutes early, and the line was just like a snake. It went on and on. There was a tremendous amount of people there—there were some white people, but it was mostly African Americans. So, we got in this line and, you know, kids are just loud mouths. I think one of us, maybe it was me, said, “We would’ve been here if we didn’t have to pick these people up.” I think my mother said, “Shame on you. Don’t ever say that again. People who don’t have transportation can expect people who do to help them.” She was that way. And so we waited, and we waited, and we waited.

I think there were about four or five thousand people that crammed into the cathedral. We got to the door, and they said, “The fire marshal had said, this is the limit.” I was kind of a big mouth. I had glasses on. It wasn’t like my other brothers, you know, I was left-handed. I was nearsighted. I always read. But my mother, as the doors closed, she literally took both hands in between my shoulder and pushed me. She said, “Remember what you heard and tell us about it and never forget it.” And they closed the door on me.

Here I was, this little eleven-year-old in this huge cathedral, and I listened to this guy and it was Sermon on the Mount stuff. I remember that Dr. King walked around the entire group in the aisles after his speech.

I remember this from his speech: he said, and I am paraphrasing, “If you are a janitor”—I’ll never forget it—“If you are a carpenter, I don’t care what you are, but you will excel, you will be the best in your profession.” And Dr. King said that famous thing, “Be all you can be or be the best in you can be”—the military expropriated that line from. So, it was a quite moving experience.

Then Dr. King came right by the door. I was sitting near the rear door and he turned to me—there I was, I was about the only white guy around there—and he turned and put his hand on my shoulder and patted me. Then he kind of winked, then went to the next person and the next, and shook their hands and hugged them and everything.

The speech was played to those outside on a loudspeaker. My parents were the next people who would’ve gotten in and they never got in, and so for a lot of my youth, my mom would say, “There’s Victor. You got to hear Martin Luther King in person.”

Oh, it was very moving. It made a deep impression on me. There was a line in his speech—I haven’t looked at the text since, so I’m just relying on my memory—but this line was not like we would hear today from the left. It wasn’t that your foundational date is 1619, not 1776, or about the three-fifths clause in the Constitution, or you have to pay back white kids by hating them for their ancestors. It was entirely different. And it was something to the effect of “I can say what I’m saying to all of you because I am asking you to live up to your wonderful foundational documents.”

“It was you, not me who said, all men are created equal. It was you who created this system. It was us that came over. And all we are saying as black people is we hold you to your principles—as you’re not following. You dreamed up this system and we think it’s a great system, but why would you not adhere to it?” That was Dr. King’s very powerful argument that won over white people. But you will notice: it wasn’t accusatory. It was, you had wonderful ancestors. That’s why we’re in this church today. That’s why we have freedom of speech. But you know what, something went wrong because there are large swaths of America that don’t live up to your own principles.

I remember when I was in high school, I had to write a paper about great people I heard on TV or on the radio. And I asked my teacher, Mr. Hodges, if I could write about that. And he said yes. And I did.

Then I I had to do research. Alexander Stevens had made the counterargument. He was the vice president of the Confederacy who wrote a very famous letter criticizing the North. His argument went—we are at war with you people because you don’t understand the role of race. I have searched the Constitution, I have searched the Declaration of Independence: there is not mention anywhere about the superiority of (a) race, but (b) particularly, the white race. So you were flawed at your beginning, and you gave us the problem we had, because you sent signals to people, who are not your equal, that they could be your equal. That was a damning indictment of the present criticism of the Constitution, to have people who hated the Constitution criticizing it because it was aspirational for all different races.

I wrote in that high-school paper that Alexander Stevens was right: the Constitution did not suggest that one race was superior to the other, and it was exactly what Martin Luther King had said when I heard him. It was a wonderful, wonderful moment. Every time I go up to that area, the heights of the Knob Hill, I always try to go by the Episcopalian church. I knew one of the priests that was the rector or the director of Grace Cathedral at one point.

FOWLER: While you were talking, I just quickly Googled, and found King’s speech, the one you heard, and here’s part of what he said in that speech [talking about every individual’s responsibility]. He said,

“He must seek to develop his inner power in a brilliant matter, no matter how small it may be, according to the world’s standards. You must see that it has cosmic significance. If it is for the building of humanity, he must come to see that whatever he is called to do has significance. If it is for the making of a better world. So if you can’t be a pine at the top of the hill, be a scrub in the valley, but be the best little scrub on the side of the hill. Be a bush. If you can be, be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star—for it isn’t the size that you win or you fail. Be the best of whatever you are.”

Terrific.

VDH: It is. I know that on the way back, I think everybody was sick of me—my two brothers were, we had a sibling rivalry—but that’s all I talked about. I was the privileged guy who actually heard Martin Luther King. I related what I could remember, and they had heard a lot of it on a very inadequate speaker system.

My mom said to me something that has also struck me, and I’ve never forgotten it. She was the first female student-body president of Selma High School. And she came home and she told her father, “Dad, guess what? I got elected to be student body president next year of Selma High School. And I’m the first woman in, you know, fifty years since the founding.” This was probably about 1939. “And I’m the first woman.”

She said that my grandfather, whom I knew well and really admired, said to her, “Well, it doesn’t really matter that you’re the first woman. What matters is if you’re the best student-body president. So what if, if you were a bad president, they would say the first woman was a bad president. But you have to be the best president. You can be that best president. Just say to yourself, this is the beginning, it’s not the end of it. So be the best student-body president in the history of Selma High School. Then they’ll be known for that, and then incidentally, you’ll be also accorded adulation because you’re the first woman. But the primary thing to be is the best.”

And I think those experiences really affected me because when I was a professor at Fresno State, I soon noticed that I had about fifty percent of my students were Mexican American, about fifteen percent were Southeast Asian, about five percent were black. And ten to twenty-five percent were the children of the Oklahoma diaspora from Tulare or Bakersfield or Dunlap. And I said to myself—to all of them—we don’t really care that we’re not at Berkeley or Stanford. We can have a program here. I could say that because I had brilliant people like Bruce Thornton, UCLA PhD in classics and comparative literature, and I had others—there was an old distinguished professor, Stephen Benko in history. I could say to them, we can give you an instruction that is superior to—we’re going to learn Greek and Latin—if you were an undergraduate. I’m going to teach you Greek and Latin composition, which they don’t teach at Yale anymore at the undergraduate level. You’re going to have to write in Greek and Latin. I’m going to give you independent studies, and epigraphy, numismatics, archeology, and we’re going to then give you a master’s program so you can go anywhere, and they will say of you that if you came from this program, you will be better.

And if you don’t want to go into graduate school, you will be the best lawyer. So that was the idea, that we were going to teach people from a non-traditional background, who didn’t have the same opportunities, that they didn’t need the same opportunities, because they could be superior.

I’d always say to my students, I’d say, “John, you work at the car wash.” I’d say, “Elizabeth, you’re a waitress.” I’d say, “Hey, Hernando, you help your dad in the transmission shop.” But these are practical skills. These people don’t have practical skills that are learning classics otherwise, so you have an enormous advantage. You’re practical. You can look at the ancient world in a practical sense. That was the idea.

Then somewhere along the road I kind of got disillusioned because I saw that there were other enticements or discouragements where people were saying to my students, “You will go to Harvard—Victor will get you into Harvard, but you will not get into Harvard. You will get into Berkeley, but you will not get into Berkeley.” And it wasn’t based on their hard work or their record, but on their gender or race. I noticed that those enticements started to suggest to the students that they also had an entitlement, and I said to myself, this is a noble lie. I said, we’re back to the noble lies of the republic. That we’re going to tell people that race matters. We know it doesn’t, shouldn’t, because it’ll make a more diverse or more ecumenical society and a lot of people are going to be hurt and disillusioned.

It was a shipwreck on my dreams, but a lot of my impetus was based on what I heard from King as a little kid, and from what my mom had related, my grandfather had told me. My mother had also had transmitted that to me when I went to Stanford. I said, “You know, I went to Selma High School. I never had any Latin or Greek, then I went to UC, Santa Cruz, and I just took all Latin or Greek, it was kind of a hippie school, and I went to Yale for summer school and now I’m only 21. I got to go to Stanford and a PhD program.” And she said, “Well, don’t worry that you got into Stanford. Who cares if you’re at Stanford? Who cares? You’re at Santa Cruz. You just make sure that you’re the best Latin and Greek student there.”

I think it’s essential: everybody had that idea in America. I think we’ve really got to return to it, that each person says, if I’m a tree trimmer, I’m going to do the best damn job I can. There’s still people like that. I know a lot of people in Selma and many among the Mexican-American community that—I have a friend who comes out and does tree work. Well, not so much a friend—he’s a professional, licensed tree surgeon. And when we agree on a deal about the price and the estimate, then you should see: he looks like a skilled surgeon, the way he cuts limbs. He does exactly what he’s supposed to, and then the cleanup looks like it’s a carpet when he is done.

He doesn’t do that to make money necessarily; he does it because he has a certain code. A guy just put a roof on my house, and he did it perfectly. Took the old one off, put on a fiberglass blanket—this fifty-year thing. But he would communicate with me and text me and showed me what he was doing, and he never said to me, “This is what I want.” I said, “For me to do my job as an artist, I need this amount of money, but not a penny more.” So he was into the idea that under his name, under his brand, he was going to make the best roof possible. And that’s what we need to get back to, that’s what made this country great. It wasn’t sitting home and saying, “I’m owed 600 bucks.”

All my best,

Eli