Hi all,

Happy Thanksgiving!

For those of you who have been following the “White Guilt” documentary, we have great news: this past Friday we locked the first cut of the film. Putting an ending on any movie feels like a minor miracle, but this one felt extra special.

We began almost three years ago with a simple plan—update my father’s book “White Guilt” to show how the aftermath of George Floyd’s death was transforming America. I left my job at Fox, we hit the road, and started filming in San Francisco just as the reparations debate was exploding. Then we got robbed on Lombard Street and lost almost every piece of gear we owned.

Thanks to friends, who we remain indebted to, we were able to raise funds to purchase our new gear. That summer we crisscrossed the East Coast, shot interviews, and captured beautiful B-roll of my father at the Capitol and at the quiet Virginia pond where the slave, Nat Turner, planned his rebellion.

We were feeling great… and then October 7th happened.

My father and I felt déjà vu all over again. The same week we thought we were finishing “What Killed Michael Brown?”, America erupted over George Floyd. Once more we realized the story had outgrown our original frame: the poison of white guilt that my father has documented since the 1980s had now gone global.

As a boy I grew up hearing these stories from my father’s past. Bringing them to the screen has been strange and moving. The most haunting for me was filming him recount my parents’ 1970 trip to Algiers to visit the Black Panthers—days after Yasser Arafat had met with Eldridge Cleaver. My father didn’t fully grasp it then, but they were laying the foundation of the Liberation Ideology that still shapes the world, right down to the way parts of the West came to see Hamas as oppressed “people of color” rising up against “white” Israeli oppressors.

It’s astonishing how a childhood dinner-table story can suddenly feel prophetic.

Shelby Steele in his black militant days

One of the joys of editing has been digging up archival footage: my father in 1988, a nobody professor, fearlessly debating Spike Lee on Ted Koppel’s “Nightline” and Cornel West on BET. No wonder the establishment never wanted to share a stage with him again.

Shelby Steele on Nightline — 1988

We also show, in detail, how my father had warned for decades that punishing the whites of today for the sins of the dead would backfire. We show my father suffered under real white supremacy as a child — and yet still insisted that the goal of the Civil Rights movement was to move beyond racial categories, not to freeze them forever. That is why he fought so hard against branding today’s whites as evil: he knew it would only resurrect white identity politics. And here we are.

I still have work to do. My goal is to cut about 25 minutes before the end of the year, then send the film to our (truly world-class) music, sound, color, and graphics teams.

After that comes the hard part: getting it seen.

I’m excited. It has been a labor of love, often a brutal one, and we are profoundly grateful to every one of you who has helped us get this far. More news soon.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Eli