The Western world has long been slipping into the era of white guilt tribalism. The British response to Henry Nowak’s death shows how deep it now runs.

Henry Nowak was 18 years old. He was a Polish‑British boy from Essex, and a few months into his first year of studying accountancy at the University of Southampton. On the night of December 3, 2025, he had been out with his football teammates and was walking home through the Portswood area of the city when he encountered Vickrum Digwa, a 23‑year‑old man carrying a knife. Digwa stabbed Henry five times. The fatal wound pierced his heart. Henry collapsed on the street and died at the scene.

A still from police bodycam footage showing Henry Nowak being handcuffed.

To see full video, click here.

On the 999 call, Digwa told police, “We’ve just been attacked in a racist attack.” When officers arrived, he repeated that Henry had racially abused and assaulted him. The officers believed him. They handcuffed the dying boy on the ground. Bodycam audio later revealed that Henry told officers four times he had been stabbed and nine times that he could not breathe. In response to Henry’s comment about being stabbed, one officer replied, “I don’t think you have, mate.”

The accusation of racism, made by the man who had just killed him, carried more authority with those officers than the words of the boy bleeding in front of them.

Later, a video recovered from Henry’s own phone, found in Digwa’s pocket after the stabbing, revealed that no racial abuse had occurred. The prosecution argued at trial that Digwa had fabricated the allegation to justify the killing. The jury agreed. On May 28, 2026, Digwa was convicted of murder. On June 1, he was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison. Hampshire Police issued a formal apology to the Nowak family.

No one can say with certainty that Henry would have lived had the police treated him as a victim from the moment they arrived. But it is undeniable that they wasted the only thing a boy bleeding from a stab wound to the heart did not have: time.

But this justice was partial because it did not answer the deeper question of why the British police believed the attacker’s unverified accusation of racism over the dying testimony of his victim. What had so distorted their moral instincts that they could stand over a stabbed boy and not believe him?

Why did Digwa know, instinctively, that an accusation of racism would tilt the moral field in his favor, that it would bias the officers against the sight of blood?

And why did the Western world erupt after George Floyd died on a Minneapolis street while the immediate aftermath of Henry Nowak’s death drew no comparable public outpouring? British politicians knelt. Statues were torn down. A man who died in another country was mourned as a national tragedy. Henry, who died on a British street, was treated as a case to be processed, not a symbol to be grieved. The difference was not the death. It was the skin color of the dead.

The answer did not begin with Henry Nowak. It had been building for years. For decades, police and officials across northern England ignored the systematic rape of thousands of young white working‑class girls by grooming gangs largely of Pakistani heritage. Officers and elected officials feared being called racist more than they feared failing the children in front of them.

The same pattern appeared more recently during protests, when police moved swiftly and heavily against small groups of Jewish counter‑demonstrators, while standing by as far larger, mostly brown crowds chanted slogans that any honest person would recognize as calls for violence.

Enforcement had become racially calibrated against whites. The rules were no longer neutral. They bent to favor those who shared the same skin colors as the historical victims of Western slavery and colonialism.

This did not happen in a vacuum. The local police force’s own Race Action Plan explicitly framed George Floyd’s murder as a “pivotal moment” and put “anti‑racism” at the center of its agenda. In 2020, it spent nearly £1 million on compulsory anti‑racism training that focused on “biases, banter, microaggressions, privilege and the importance of being an ally.” National race‑action guidance rejected color‑blind policing, insisting that “equality of policing outcomes” does not mean treating everyone the same or adopting a “color blind” approach. The Independent Office for Police Conduct and the College of Policing told officers to “respond positively” to allegations of racism and warned that looking for “tangible” or “conclusive” evidence could make complainants feel their experiences were not “real or valid.”

Prosecutors later called Digwa’s allegation “a wicked lie about a dying man,” a “trump card” he played to divert suspicion. Digwa understood, even in that moment, that crying “racism” would carry more weight than a white boy’s blood on the pavement.

This is the moral logic of white‑guilt tribalism. It is not simply that some officers made bad decisions on a dark street in Southampton. It is that an entire moral order has taught them that accusations of racism carry an almost sacred weight, and that to question such an accusation is more dangerous than to doubt the word of a dying boy. In this order, whites are treated not as individuals but as a permanent defendant class, bearing a collective guilt that must be continually paid down.

My father, Shelby Steele, has argued for years that white guilt is not merely a feeling but the accusation that whites are collectively guilty for the past racial sins of the West. The fear of this accusation drives whites to dissociate from these past sins by seeking ally-ship with people of color. Everybody is trapped in a script with whites eternally the oppressor, people of color eternally the oppressed.

In such a script, a lie about racism can feel more “true” than a boy’s literal blood on the pavement. Fear of being on the wrong side of that narrative does the rest.

This is why Henry’s case is more than a tragic one‑off. It is a window into a deeper moral deformation. When police instinctively stand with an accuser because he is brown and against a victim because he is white and stigmatized with the West’s past racial sins, then the principle of equal justice has already been hollowed out.

And this hierarchy is precisely what the white guilt racial order demands. The goal is a world where race never stops mattering.

The cost of this order is borne by real people. By Henry.

It exposes a moral order that treats race as the ultimate lens, the very hierarchy “anti‑racism” claims to dismantle. The West pioneered the higher principle that guilt is individual, justice is individual, the son does not inherit the father’s sins. That insight civilized us. White guilt tribalism seeks to undo it.

The way forward demands the courage to affirm that every life matters as an individual life, that evidence outweighs accusations, and that no group carries perpetual racial debt. Henry Nowak’s final moments force the question: will the West be governed by its best principles, or by this corrosive white guilt tribalism?

My best,

Eli