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Kiki R's avatar
Kiki R
2d

Beautifully written.

This is an appalling story. To think that poor Henry spent his last moments on earth in great pain, handcuffed, with no one to comfort him, is heartbreaking. May his memory be a blessing.

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cat
2d

I didn't know that Henry's phone was found in Digna's pocket.

It's ludicrous that a country that doesn't allow carrying of knives has a "religious" exception. It seems that cries for someone to establish a "religion" that embodies other weapons such as guns. I mean, why not?

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