Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
Mar 20

Eli, cannot wait to watch the film. As I have often written, your dad is among the greatest influences on my ability and willingness to think and to seek facts and truth above narratives and propaganda. BE AN AMERICAN. Three simple words that say it all. I hope you are able to get distribution in every high school and college in America ( regardless of demographics). We as a country desperately need our youth to hear and learn from you and your father. God Bless you both for your courage over the years.

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Alex Price's avatar
Alex Price
5d

How Jack Became Black and What Killed Michael Brown were both great. Shelby is a master narrator and has perfected the art of saying more by saying less. When he speaks, I stop what I'm doing and listen.

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