Hi all,

Three years ago I quit my stable job at Fox and bet everything on this film. My father and I felt we had something here. The summer of George Floyd had re-racialized America and DEI was the rage. However, the beginning of the film was beyond difficult. Part of the struggle is finding the way to tell the story and we couldn’t quite find that opening. To make matters worse, our camera equipment was stolen in San Francisco. I was even beginning to question myself for leaving my job.

Then October 7 shook the world. My father, Shelby Steele, and I had to reorient ourselves. White Guilt, which came into being in the 1960s, was now indisputably an international force. But we had to first understand it and let the events play out. To gain a deeper understanding, I made Killing America which investigated why antisemitism exploded in Bay Area schools after October 7. After that process, we found the opening that we had been looking for.

I believed then, and I believe now, that white guilt is the most important story no one is telling honestly. Not Marxism. Not woke ideology. Not suicidal empathy. Those are symptoms. White guilt is the disease that allows these other ideologies and behaviors to take hold. It’s the grease that makes all of it possible, and until we name it clearly, we have no chance of reversing it.

He first wrote about this in 2006. In the nearly two decades since, everything he predicted has come true, and then some. The summer of George Floyd. The institutional embrace of DEI. And then October 7th, when the West looked at the Hamas massacre of over a thousand people and called it resistance.

White guilt hadn’t just redefined America. It has gone global.

We’re proud to release this trailer which was done by Terrell Allen:

This film features David Mamet, Batya Ungar-Sargon, Pastor Corey Brooks, Jodi Shaw, Paul Rossi, Andrew Gutmann, Jason Riley, Rafael Mangual, Dumisani Washington, Seneca Scott, Dee Dee Lefrak, and others who paid a real price for refusing to go along.

It’s the most ambitious thing my father and I have ever made. It’s white guilt like you’ve never seen it before, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

We're releasing through GATHR.com — details coming soon. Stay tuned.

Watch the trailer. And share widely, please.

My best,

Eli