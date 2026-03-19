Hi all,

In a week from now, we will show the White Guilt documentary for the first time at Arizona State University, hosted by the Turning Point USA chapter. (Here is the link for tickets and location.) Professor Owen Anderson made this screening possible, and I thought it would be good to interview him in advance of this screening.

Before I introduce Owen, let me say something about white guilt itself because I’ve heard the dismissals hundreds of times. My father, even more. They often say, “I don’t have any white guilt” and wave their hands dismissively. They think it means a white person wringing their hands, wracked with guilt. But white guilt is not actual guilt.

As my father, Shelby Steele, defines it, white guilt is the terror of being stigmatized as a racist. It is not a feeling. It is not an emotion you choose. It is a terror that has defined much of American life over the last sixty years. It is the force that makes institutions prize race as a form of moral currency. It is what makes a university administrator dream up mandatory DEI trainings and demand that tenured professors sit down and absorb them without complaint.

It is, in short, what makes people go along with things they know are wrong. The irony here is that those who often tell us they have no guilt will, later in the conversation, tell us that as a white person they can’t say this or that.

This brings me to Owen Anderson.

Owen has been a professor of philosophy and religion at Arizona State University for twenty-six years. He is not a provocateur. He is not someone looking for a fight. He is a scholar, a teacher in the true sense who has spent his career asking his students serious questions about ethics, theology, and the nature of truth.

When ASU required him to complete a training called “Inclusive Communities,” his first instinct was to comply. Universities run trainings all the time from fire safety to sexual harassment. But when he opened the curriculum, something was different. As he told me in our conversation:

“Very quickly, the curriculum gets into explicitly DEI and begins talking about things like the problem of whiteness and decolonization and heteronormativity and intersectionality.”

He objected. What struck Owen most was that this whiteness, as defined in this training, had nothing to do with skin color. Clarence Thomas was included within this framework. For Owen, it was, at its core, a attack on biblical Christian beliefs.

And ASU, rather than simply correcting course and rather than simply using its in-house counsel, hired Perkins Coie, the nationally known, politically connected law firm that has represented clients such as Hilary Clinton, to fight him. Why all this firepower for a tenured philosophy professor at a state university? That tells you everything about what is truly at stake for the DEI apparatus.

The prudent thing for Owen would have been to sit through the sessions. He has kids, a mortgage, and a career built over twenty-six years. Nearly all people would have kept their mouths shut, collected their paychecks, and protected their careers.

When I asked Owen why he kept fighting, his answer was unlike anything I expected and it involves one of his heroes, Socrates. It is best that you hear from him directly in this video conversation:

And if you’re in the Phoenix area, join us at ASU on March 25th. (Here is the link for tickets and location.) Be the first to see the White Guilt film. Come meet Owen. Come be part of the conversation. I will be there too.

All my best,

Eli