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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
3h

Dear Eli,

Owen Anderson is a hero!

When the Cornell adminstration wanted to require mandatory critical race theory training for faculty, I objected and wrote a series of emails: to the whiole bureaucracy: http://labs.plantbio.cornell.edu/wayne/pdfs/CriticalRaceTheory.pdf and did not get a single response. This led me to believe that that were unable to defend/justify mandatory critical race theory training. Since the President Trump's EOs, DEI has been renamed, but it is still all around us. At Cornell, we still virtue signal that Cornell was founded on and perpetuates slavery: https://cals.cornell.edu/news/2021/03/sips-community-commits-diversity-and-inclusion. This is unserious. In their book, Critical Race Theory, Delgado and Stefancic (2001), wrote, “For the critical race theorist, objective truth, like merit, does not exist, at least in social science and politics. In these realms, truth is a social construct created to suit the purpose of the dominant group.”

With DEI, the university gave up the pursuit of truth as its mission, and still thinks it has hoodwinked the American public enough to "build back trust."

Taxpayer beware!

Thanks,

Randy

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Laura's avatar
Laura
3h

Really wish I could attend. I do look forward to seeing White Guilt at a showing event or through paid streaming. If the latter is an option, please let me know. My best to you.

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