WSJ: What Does ‘White Guilt’ Mean in 2025?
Victim politics gave us pro-Hamas activism and a powerful reaction in the form of Donald Trump.
Hi all,
My father and I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Tunku Varadarajan from the Wall Street Journal. I flew out to Scottsdale from Los Angeles and we spent a long morning together discussing everything from our upcoming “White Guilt” film to Trump to the Heritage, Carlson, Fuentes controversy. It was a pleasure spending time with Tunku, especially after reading his column for years.
Here is a gift link for the article and below is an excerpt:
It has been almost 20 years since Shelby Steele published the best-known of his five books on race, “White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era.” A lot has happened since. In 2006 “we hadn’t had President Obama, Ferguson, Trump, George Floyd, DEI, Black Lives Matter, President Biden,” Mr. Steele says. “We also hadn’t had Oct. 7.”
Mr. Steele, 79, is one of America’s foremost black conservative thinkers, recently retired as a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. He is still hard at work, on a film made by his son, Eli Steele, who describes the project as an “update” of the elder Mr. Steele’s 2006 book. Eli, 51, is an independent filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles. He sums up the message of “White Guilt”: “If you can claim victimhood in America, it gives you leverage and power. For black Americans, the source of that power is ‘white guilt.’ And they’ve milked it for decades, transferring responsibility to whites for everything that’s wrong with black people.” As a result, Shelby chips in, blacks are “worse off today than they were in 1964.”
I interview father and son together at the parents’ house in this desert suburb. Shelby’s wife and Eli’s mother, Rita, sits alongside us. The daughter of Holocaust survivors, she met Shelby during his junior year at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her father grew up in eastern Poland. When the Nazis invaded, he was able to escape, leaving eight sisters behind. “They thought women would be safe,” Mrs. Steele says. When he returned to Poland after the war, he found they’d all been murdered. He met her mother—whose family survived Auschwitz—in a labor camp in Siberia.
Like his own son, the Chicago-born Shelby is a man of mixed race: His father, Shelby Sr., was a black truck driver; his mother, Ruth, a white social worker. Eli and Shelby began working together on their film—also titled “White Guilt”—three years ago. They hope to finish by year’s end to release the film in April (the book was published in May 2006). The Steeles anticipate resistance from distributors and a likely refusal by Netflix and Hulu to carry the work.
Their last film together, “What Killed Michael Brown?” (2020), about the 2014 shooting by police in Ferguson, Mo., was so controversial that Amazon placed it under “content review,” reinstating it only after vigorous protests over censorship, including on these pages. The film, says Eli, “dismantles the lie of systemic racism that President Obama and Attorney General [Eric] Holder forced onto Ferguson, and by extension America, after a white cop shot a black teen.”
Before that film, Eli was best known for a documentary titled “How Jack Became Black” (2018), made, he says, after “my multiracial son was denied enrollment to his elementary school when I refused to check a race box.”
Shelby Steele grew up “in an entirely black community in Chicago,” he says. “We were all-American in terms of our values. We served happily in the military, and wanted to fight in the front lines. By today’s terms, we would be conservative.” Mr. Steele was 18 in 1964, when the Civil Rights Act became law. He says the act and the War on Poverty enabled black America to make a mistake: “We traded self-respect and conservatism for identity and humiliation. The guilt of white people is our power. We work them. And yet we won’t look at our own people and ask, ‘Why are we not teaching our children to read?’ ”
The problem was that “blacks had no idea what freedom was. We had experience with everything in the world but freedom. Many blacks hate my guts because I condemn the choices they made. Everybody I grew up with had a family. They don’t have families anymore.” Eli asks: “Why is it that today, when you cannot by law discriminate on the basis of race, we literally organize our whole culture around race?”
Father and son agree that the Trump presidency has been good for black Americans. “I think Trump is in many ways the inadvertent creation of white guilt,” Shelby says. “America grew exasperated with the way in which white guilt was distorting society. And Trump is a result of that exasperation. He is an exasperated leader.” Eli adds that President Trump “is not cowed by white guilt.” Shelby sums up the 2024 election: “I’ve never seen a more earnest vote. In fact, Trump is a most earnest president. He’s saying that our problem is that we’ve lost our earnestness as a country. He says, ‘Damn it, I’m going to change things.’ ”
How have black Americans responded? “The black leadership’s been silenced,” Shelby says. “But individual blacks are breaking away from the group, putting their self-interest ahead of groupthink, asserting their political individuality.” Eli calls Joe Biden “the ultimate white guilt-president. And Trump is the opposite. He’s actually advocating many policies that are based in classic American values—and many, many, many blacks welcome this.” In other words, Mr. Trump has helped ease the burden of racial identity on many black people and allowed them to think of themselves simply as Americans, with the same concerns as their countrymen: healthcare, education, immigration…
An excellent interview with the great Shelby and Eli Steele by Tunku Varadarajan for the Wall Street Journal! Thank you, Eli for republishing it on the Man of Steele Substack! I have no doubt you and your esteemed father's new documentary film "White Guilt" will be just as groundbreaking and valuable as "Who Killed Michael Brown?" was. You and your dad deserve the Pulitzer Prize in Journalism for the latter and it should be enshrined into the Halls of Congress as historically significant! In today's America, victimhood is currency. Where did it all begin? Back in the 1960s with birth of identity politics and grievance studies in academia. Both have only grown by leaps and bounds since then until reaching their crescendo in the 2010s and 2020s. That is why we have the racially divided nation we do today, and we still haven't gotten past race in American society. Does racism still exist in America? Of course. Do racial minorities face social challenges? Undoubtedly.
But identity politics, special treatment and victimhood will never help remedy what ails the black man or other minority groups. Empowerment, equal opportunity and patriotism will do that. This is the advice I would give minority groups and women: 1) You are not oppressed, you are underestimated. 2) To quote Larry Elder's dad Randolph "Hard work wins, you get out of life what you put into it. You cannot control the outcome, but you are 100% control of your own effort, and before you b****, whine and moan about what someone else did to you or said to you go to the nearest mirror and ask "what could I have done to change the outcome?" 3) Be a patriot and serve your country and your community. On the third point, I would refer any black youth I meet to a spoken word poem that Motown legend Smokey Robinson performed in 2020 called "Black American." Among its most poignant lines was this one "Your heritage is right here and now no matter what you call yourself or what you say, and a lot of people died to make it that way." Robinson continues "All the wonderful black Americans who served in the armed forces and gave their lives in all the wars. They didn't do that for Timbuktu or Cape Town or Kenya. They died for Mississippi and Alabama and Georgia and Louisiana and Texas and Virginia!"
Robinson also gave us this gem of a line in the poem that'd I'd want them to hear as well "And if you go to Africa in search of your race, you'll find out quickly you're not an African American you're just a black American in Africa taking up space! Why you keep trying to attach yourself to a continent where even if you got the chance to go and you went, most people there wouldn't even claim you as one of them!" The ideas espoused by the likes of Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and Michael Eric Dyson have been with us for a long time, longer than I think we realize. Ideas like that racism is power + prejudice, white fragility and institutional racism came from black radicals and white “anti-racist” educators in the 1960s and 1970s like Stokely Carmichael, Robert W. Terry, Jo-Ann Terry, Patricia Bidol, Alan Hurwitz, James Elder, Judith Katz, and Delmo Della-Dorn. They were invited by well-meaning executives at big corporations and politicians after the 1967 Detroit Race Riots and the formation of the New Detroit Committee to try to understand and fight racism. This is where woke ideology within corporate America began. They indoctrinated them into their toxic beliefs system and soon their work became a hand book for how workplaces, schools, colleges, churches, etc. would teach anti-racism.
They also recommended that corporations consult not with mainstream black organizations but with black power radicals. They so-called white anti-racist thinkers ignored literature largely by black intellectuals and social scientists and pushed their own agenda. This in spite of the fact the vast majority of black Americans didn’t agree with their ideas. They infiltrated corporate America with a tactic called the “insider-outsider” strategy whereby they teach their ideas to corporate executives and then protest to push corporations to bend to their will. Their method of instilling psychologically within folks their beliefs and practices was developed by an organization called the National Training Laboratories. The father of NTL was Kurt Lewin, who had been the head of the Psychological Warfare Department for the Far East for the OSS. They used group dynamics that make individuals “change agents” to go around spreading their ideology. The same tactics would be used by the infamous cult Synanon. To learn more, I’d highly recommend thr book Redefining Racism by libertarian activist Joseph (Jake) Klein who unearthed all these fascinating historical facts after they had been lost and forgotten about for years. Let’s talk about Carmichael for a second, he destroyed SNCC by defeating John Lewis and taking his place as President and then expelling all the white activists from the organization.
Returning to “Dr.” DiAngelo, she is a plagiarist and a lazy one at that, pretty much nothing she wrote in her book “White Fragility” was an original idea she created. She stole the concept of white fragility from Robert W. Terry’s 1970 book For Whites Only and stole James Elder’s “distancing” concept. In which Elder stated white people talking about the progress we’ve made as a nation, saying they felt personally attacked, not wanting to attend anti-racism training, or getting angry was a way of distancing themselves from racism. Sound familiar? It’s time for the toxic ideas of folks like Carmichael, Terry, Elder, and their fellow travelers to be discarded into the rubbish bin of history where they belong!
I didn’t know you were of Jewish heritage or that your mother Rita, was the child of two Holocaust survivors. Your grandfather lost his whole family in Auschwitz. No wonder you are as passionate about Israel and antisemitism as you are! Indeed, black Americans traded self-respect and conservatism for identity and humiliation when the Civil Rights Act was passed and the War on Poverty started. Black people had never known freedom before and sadly chose to use it the wrong way. White guilt is a weapon used by woke blacks and whites to get what they want. The understandable exasperation with white guilt led to the rise of Donald Trump. A President who eschews it and empowers black Americans rather than pandering to them, playing on racial grievances and then doing nothing for them and keeping them trapped in dependency as Joe Biden did.
