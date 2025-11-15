Hi all,

My father and I had the pleasure of being interviewed by Tunku Varadarajan from the Wall Street Journal. I flew out to Scottsdale from Los Angeles and we spent a long morning together discussing everything from our upcoming “White Guilt” film to Trump to the Heritage, Carlson, Fuentes controversy. It was a pleasure spending time with Tunku, especially after reading his column for years.

Here is a gift link for the article and below is an excerpt:

It has been almost 20 years since Shelby Steele published the best-known of his five books on race, “White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era.” A lot has happened since. In 2006 “we hadn’t had President Obama, Ferguson, Trump, George Floyd, DEI, Black Lives Matter, President Biden,” Mr. Steele says. “We also hadn’t had Oct. 7.”

Mr. Steele, 79, is one of America’s foremost black conservative thinkers, recently retired as a senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. He is still hard at work, on a film made by his son, Eli Steele, who describes the project as an “update” of the elder Mr. Steele’s 2006 book. Eli, 51, is an independent filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles. He sums up the message of “White Guilt”: “If you can claim victimhood in America, it gives you leverage and power. For black Americans, the source of that power is ‘white guilt.’ And they’ve milked it for decades, transferring responsibility to whites for everything that’s wrong with black people.” As a result, Shelby chips in, blacks are “worse off today than they were in 1964.”

I interview father and son together at the parents’ house in this desert suburb. Shelby’s wife and Eli’s mother, Rita, sits alongside us. The daughter of Holocaust survivors, she met Shelby during his junior year at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her father grew up in eastern Poland. When the Nazis invaded, he was able to escape, leaving eight sisters behind. “They thought women would be safe,” Mrs. Steele says. When he returned to Poland after the war, he found they’d all been murdered. He met her mother—whose family survived Auschwitz—in a labor camp in Siberia.

Like his own son, the Chicago-born Shelby is a man of mixed race: His father, Shelby Sr., was a black truck driver; his mother, Ruth, a white social worker. Eli and Shelby began working together on their film—also titled “White Guilt”—three years ago. They hope to finish by year’s end to release the film in April (the book was published in May 2006). The Steeles anticipate resistance from distributors and a likely refusal by Netflix and Hulu to carry the work.

Their last film together, “What Killed Michael Brown?” (2020), about the 2014 shooting by police in Ferguson, Mo., was so controversial that Amazon placed it under “content review,” reinstating it only after vigorous protests over censorship, including on these pages. The film, says Eli, “dismantles the lie of systemic racism that President Obama and Attorney General [Eric] Holder forced onto Ferguson, and by extension America, after a white cop shot a black teen.”

Before that film, Eli was best known for a documentary titled “How Jack Became Black” (2018), made, he says, after “my multiracial son was denied enrollment to his elementary school when I refused to check a race box.”

Shelby Steele grew up “in an entirely black community in Chicago,” he says. “We were all-American in terms of our values. We served happily in the military, and wanted to fight in the front lines. By today’s terms, we would be conservative.” Mr. Steele was 18 in 1964, when the Civil Rights Act became law. He says the act and the War on Poverty enabled black America to make a mistake: “We traded self-respect and conservatism for identity and humiliation. The guilt of white people is our power. We work them. And yet we won’t look at our own people and ask, ‘Why are we not teaching our children to read?’ ”

The problem was that “blacks had no idea what freedom was. We had experience with everything in the world but freedom. Many blacks hate my guts because I condemn the choices they made. Everybody I grew up with had a family. They don’t have families anymore.” Eli asks: “Why is it that today, when you cannot by law discriminate on the basis of race, we literally organize our whole culture around race?”

Father and son agree that the Trump presidency has been good for black Americans. “I think Trump is in many ways the inadvertent creation of white guilt,” Shelby says. “America grew exasperated with the way in which white guilt was distorting society. And Trump is a result of that exasperation. He is an exasperated leader.” Eli adds that President Trump “is not cowed by white guilt.” Shelby sums up the 2024 election: “I’ve never seen a more earnest vote. In fact, Trump is a most earnest president. He’s saying that our problem is that we’ve lost our earnestness as a country. He says, ‘Damn it, I’m going to change things.’ ”

How have black Americans responded? “The black leadership’s been silenced,” Shelby says. “But individual blacks are breaking away from the group, putting their self-interest ahead of groupthink, asserting their political individuality.” Eli calls Joe Biden “the ultimate white guilt-president. And Trump is the opposite. He’s actually advocating many policies that are based in classic American values—and many, many, many blacks welcome this.” In other words, Mr. Trump has helped ease the burden of racial identity on many black people and allowed them to think of themselves simply as Americans, with the same concerns as their countrymen: healthcare, education, immigration…

