User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Nov 15

An excellent interview with the great Shelby and Eli Steele by Tunku Varadarajan for the Wall Street Journal! Thank you, Eli for republishing it on the Man of Steele Substack! I have no doubt you and your esteemed father's new documentary film "White Guilt" will be just as groundbreaking and valuable as "Who Killed Michael Brown?" was. You and your dad deserve the Pulitzer Prize in Journalism for the latter and it should be enshrined into the Halls of Congress as historically significant! In today's America, victimhood is currency. Where did it all begin? Back in the 1960s with birth of identity politics and grievance studies in academia. Both have only grown by leaps and bounds since then until reaching their crescendo in the 2010s and 2020s. That is why we have the racially divided nation we do today, and we still haven't gotten past race in American society. Does racism still exist in America? Of course. Do racial minorities face social challenges? Undoubtedly.

But identity politics, special treatment and victimhood will never help remedy what ails the black man or other minority groups. Empowerment, equal opportunity and patriotism will do that. This is the advice I would give minority groups and women: 1) You are not oppressed, you are underestimated. 2) To quote Larry Elder's dad Randolph "Hard work wins, you get out of life what you put into it. You cannot control the outcome, but you are 100% control of your own effort, and before you b****, whine and moan about what someone else did to you or said to you go to the nearest mirror and ask "what could I have done to change the outcome?" 3) Be a patriot and serve your country and your community. On the third point, I would refer any black youth I meet to a spoken word poem that Motown legend Smokey Robinson performed in 2020 called "Black American." Among its most poignant lines was this one "Your heritage is right here and now no matter what you call yourself or what you say, and a lot of people died to make it that way." Robinson continues "All the wonderful black Americans who served in the armed forces and gave their lives in all the wars. They didn't do that for Timbuktu or Cape Town or Kenya. They died for Mississippi and Alabama and Georgia and Louisiana and Texas and Virginia!"

Robinson also gave us this gem of a line in the poem that'd I'd want them to hear as well "And if you go to Africa in search of your race, you'll find out quickly you're not an African American you're just a black American in Africa taking up space! Why you keep trying to attach yourself to a continent where even if you got the chance to go and you went, most people there wouldn't even claim you as one of them!" The ideas espoused by the likes of Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and Michael Eric Dyson have been with us for a long time, longer than I think we realize. Ideas like that racism is power + prejudice, white fragility and institutional racism came from black radicals and white “anti-racist” educators in the 1960s and 1970s like Stokely Carmichael, Robert W. Terry, Jo-Ann Terry, Patricia Bidol, Alan Hurwitz, James Elder, Judith Katz, and Delmo Della-Dorn. They were invited by well-meaning executives at big corporations and politicians after the 1967 Detroit Race Riots and the formation of the New Detroit Committee to try to understand and fight racism. This is where woke ideology within corporate America began. They indoctrinated them into their toxic beliefs system and soon their work became a hand book for how workplaces, schools, colleges, churches, etc. would teach anti-racism.

They also recommended that corporations consult not with mainstream black organizations but with black power radicals. They so-called white anti-racist thinkers ignored literature largely by black intellectuals and social scientists and pushed their own agenda. This in spite of the fact the vast majority of black Americans didn’t agree with their ideas. They infiltrated corporate America with a tactic called the “insider-outsider” strategy whereby they teach their ideas to corporate executives and then protest to push corporations to bend to their will. Their method of instilling psychologically within folks their beliefs and practices was developed by an organization called the National Training Laboratories. The father of NTL was Kurt Lewin, who had been the head of the Psychological Warfare Department for the Far East for the OSS. They used group dynamics that make individuals “change agents” to go around spreading their ideology. The same tactics would be used by the infamous cult Synanon. To learn more, I’d highly recommend thr book Redefining Racism by libertarian activist Joseph (Jake) Klein who unearthed all these fascinating historical facts after they had been lost and forgotten about for years. Let’s talk about Carmichael for a second, he destroyed SNCC by defeating John Lewis and taking his place as President and then expelling all the white activists from the organization.

Returning to “Dr.” DiAngelo, she is a plagiarist and a lazy one at that, pretty much nothing she wrote in her book “White Fragility” was an original idea she created. She stole the concept of white fragility from Robert W. Terry’s 1970 book For Whites Only and stole James Elder’s “distancing” concept. In which Elder stated white people talking about the progress we’ve made as a nation, saying they felt personally attacked, not wanting to attend anti-racism training, or getting angry was a way of distancing themselves from racism. Sound familiar? It’s time for the toxic ideas of folks like Carmichael, Terry, Elder, and their fellow travelers to be discarded into the rubbish bin of history where they belong!

I didn’t know you were of Jewish heritage or that your mother Rita, was the child of two Holocaust survivors. Your grandfather lost his whole family in Auschwitz. No wonder you are as passionate about Israel and antisemitism as you are! Indeed, black Americans traded self-respect and conservatism for identity and humiliation when the Civil Rights Act was passed and the War on Poverty started. Black people had never known freedom before and sadly chose to use it the wrong way. White guilt is a weapon used by woke blacks and whites to get what they want. The understandable exasperation with white guilt led to the rise of Donald Trump. A President who eschews it and empowers black Americans rather than pandering to them, playing on racial grievances and then doing nothing for them and keeping them trapped in dependency as Joe Biden did.

Lissa's avatar
Lissa
Nov 15

You write: “Why is it that today, when you cannot by law discriminate on the basis of race, we literally organize our whole culture around race?” And we do so to the detriment of developing all people to their highest potential. Your words are excellent. Thank you.

