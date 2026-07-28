Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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The Radical Individualist
5d

Can't make it then. Wish I could.

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Doingmybest
2h

Well can't you just say the reason why? Why would a place that Champions Viewpoint diversity and champions fighting into semitism suddenly say no? Did they or did they not have a reason? Can we report on that? Then can we analyze if that reason is sound or not? It's obviously not but I'm pretty sure the same people that would be against the woke would just be against the generacy or whatever just like the Nazis or whatever it just it's no different the left is or whatever woke says they're against problematic stuff and all the same and it just seems to resemble each other

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