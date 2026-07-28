Hi all,

A quick note to let you know that FAIR will be hosting a screening of Killing America (38 minutes) tomorrow at 4pm PST / 7pm EST. The panel will feature Diana Blum, the film’s main subject, whose bravery has forced one of the wealthiest school districts in America to confront its own antisemitism. Monica Harris, FAIR’s Executive Director, will host. FAIR has been a huge supporter of this film from the start, and I am grateful to them for keeping the door open.

Click here to register.

By chance, I was looking through my old emails for film-related matters and I came across this email from a Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. It is one example of how many organizations refused to screen this film and help us educate the public. As you can see in the screenshot below, the JCC wanted $10,000 for a two hour booking of an ordinary room with no frills. Even the Fairmont Hotel up the hill wouldn’t charge that much and I’m sure loads of caviar and champagne would be included.

When we followed up and said we would take any date — even 6 months or a year from now, they never responded. Every JCC up and down California, along with many other organizations that claim to fight antisemitism or promote viewpoint diversity, refused to open their doors.

That is why it was so gratifying when Diana and her peers helped local families secure an antisemitism settlement against the Sequoia Union High School District — one of the most comprehensive set of anti-antisemitism reforms ever adopted by a public school district in the United States. It raises a question the institutions should have to answer: What is the point of an organization that claims to fight antisemitism if it will not show up for the film, or even for the families, when it actually matters? And why do so many of these organizations refuse to address the underlying conditions that give permission to antisemitism such as liberated ethnic studies and other similar forms of indoctrination?

I hope you’ll join us for what promises to be a lively, no holds barred discussion.

My best,

Eli