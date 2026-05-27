Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Jonathan E Burack's avatar
Jonathan E Burack
3d

I was about to send this to some friends and family I bother from time to time. But I figured I might as well post it here as well:

This is a big victory in what I believe is the most important issue facing not only our schools but the nation. Not Trump, not cost of living, not heath care issues, not billionaires, not debt or NATO, not even crime and immigration.

Antisemitism is the prime example in modern societies of what the French (and therefore too obscure) writer Rene Girard calls the Sacrificial Scapegoat mechanism. Once this Scapegoat arises and becomes the means by which the community externally focuses and expiates its internal aggressions, an inherently unstable dynamic gets underway. Because scapegoat sacrifices only dissipate the social aggression briefly and it returns to build itself up even more. We have seen this dynamic underway in wave after wave since Oct. 7, 2023. It has gone from encampments and marches to violent police clashes, to direct assaults on completely innocent bystanders, to murder.

In my opinion, no one is fighting this dynamic more trenchantly and effectively than Eli Steele (and his father) with the help of these two videos -- "Killing America" and "White Guilt." Obviously, these are also about DEI and our race conflicts. But I believe the way those have now helped to dredge up and supercharge Jew hatred is an even more dire challenge to America's core values and civilizational norms.

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
3d

Great!!! But it’s tragic that it came to this. I can hardly wait to see the film sometime on streaming! You’re one of my heroes (along with your father)..authentic, courageous, articulate….the best!

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