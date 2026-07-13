Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

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Katherine Langguth's avatar
Katherine Langguth
20h

Thank you and your father ShelbySteele for your hard work and dedication to the truth.

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George's avatar
George
20h

“What Killed” is helpful counterpoint to what is currently taught in high schools. The film is both beautiful and powerful in challenging the prevailing stereotypes, low key to the point of being totally disarming. Eli you are a masterful filmmaker. History needs to be studied and examined, not simply told and regurgitated. “What Killed” provides the level of detail historians should demand. Brilliant.

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