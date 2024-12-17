Man of Steele’s Substack
“The Children We Left Behind” - Book Review
The strength of Coleman’s writing here is that he makes you see this tragic and unfair world through the eyes of an innocent child, one who had no say…
Mar 21
•
Eli Steele
61
11
Illiterate Revolutionaries
Donald Trump's executive order dismantling the Department of Education is not a victory.
Mar 21
•
Eli Steele
72
26
The Right-wing Antisemite & Jew
The Right-wing antisemitism of today is not a new one.
Mar 15
•
Eli Steele
100
36
February 2025
Jeff Bezos Embraces Personal Liberties?
Bezos' Amazon banned films like "What Killed Michael Brown?"
Feb 28
•
Eli Steele
53
6
Trump's Black History Month
They forgot that they were colorblind.
Feb 21
•
Eli Steele
227
39
Trump’s Colorblind Message Energizes Black Americans
What a price we have paid for our delusions.
Feb 15
•
Eli Steele
91
11
January 2025
The Damage of Affirmative Action
America is not a fair nation and never will be.
Jan 23
•
Eli Steele
120
16
Bittersweet King
“I will end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into everyday life."
Jan 20
•
Eli Steele
110
27
The Jerry Springer Effect & Chris Rufo
They allowed themselves to become the anti-woke hammer that sees every nail as woke
Jan 15
•
Eli Steele
88
57
The Reality Principle
Unlike the arrogant ideological man and his illusions of how things should be, the man who lives by the reality principle humbles himself before such a…
Jan 11
•
Eli Steele
77
7
December 2024
The Trial of Daniel Penny
Perhaps the most damaging aspect of Bragg’s racial-equity regime as Manhattan DA has been the perception of racial unfairness it created in one of…
Dec 17, 2024
36
4
Magic, Bird & Caitlin Clark
As a white person, there is privilege.
Dec 14, 2024
•
Eli Steele
145
41
