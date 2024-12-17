Man of Steele’s Substack

Man of Steele’s Substack

Home
Notes
Chat
Videos
Archive
Leaderboard
About
“The Children We Left Behind” - Book Review
The strength of Coleman’s writing here is that he makes you see this tragic and unfair world through the eyes of an innocent child, one who had no say…
  
Eli Steele
11
Illiterate Revolutionaries
Donald Trump's executive order dismantling the Department of Education is not a victory.
  
Eli Steele
26
The Right-wing Antisemite & Jew
The Right-wing antisemitism of today is not a new one.
  
Eli Steele
36

February 2025

January 2025

The Damage of Affirmative Action
America is not a fair nation and never will be.
  
Eli Steele
16
Bittersweet King
“I will end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into everyday life."
  
Eli Steele
27
The Jerry Springer Effect & Chris Rufo
They allowed themselves to become the anti-woke hammer that sees every nail as woke
  
Eli Steele
57
The Reality Principle
Unlike the arrogant ideological man and his illusions of how things should be, the man who lives by the reality principle humbles himself before such a…
  
Eli Steele
7

December 2024

© 2025 Man of Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture